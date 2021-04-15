Close

(Photo : Worried about your acne? When is it time to see a dermatologist?)

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, causing spots like pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. Acne can also be caused by excess oil production, bacteria, and inflammation. Certain things can trigger acne too, such as stress, diet, and hormonal changes. While acne most commonly appears on the face, it can also appear on your forehead, shoulders, chest, and upper back. Those areas of your body are most prone because the skin contains the most oil glands.

Teenagers experience the skin condition the most, but acne can affect people of all ages. While acne can clear up over time, sometimes it's best to see a professional to find the right treatment for your skin condition. So, if you're worried about your acne, here are the times when you should seek the advice of a dermatologist.

When You Haven't Had Acne Before

If you're an adult who suddenly breaks out in red bumps on your face, or elsewhere on your body, and you've never been diagnosed with acne before, it's time to visit a dermatologist. Other skin problems like folliculitis and rosacea can look similar to acne. So, by consulting a professional, you can find out whether you have acne or another condition and then pursue the right course of treatment. There are several lotions you can use to treat acne. One of the best is from NavaMD. The treatment has been designed by professional dermatologists and each treatment is specifically customized for each person.

When You Have Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne

When you have moderate to severe inflammatory acne, which includes major skin breakouts like nodules and cysts, you should definitely see a dermatologist. Deep blemishes can cause your skin to scar. If left untreated, you could end up with permanent scarring from your acne. However, as long as you see a dermatologist promptly, you will be able to treat your acne appropriately.

When You Think a Medication Has Caused Your Acne

Some medications can cause acne. The most common ones are birth control pills and steroids. But whatever type of medication you're taking, if your skin breaks out in redness, you need to consult a professional dermatologist. You can then find out whether the medication has indeed caused the acne, and you could be put on a different form of medication, if appropriate, to solve your skin condition.

When You're Extremely Upset About Your Skin Condition

Unfortunately, acne can cause psychological problems as well as physical problems. If you suffer from acne, it could lead you to avoid social situations because you feel embarrassed, and it could even lead to depression. If you are anxious, depressed, or extremely upset because of your acne and the condition stops you from living a full life, you need to see a dermatologist. You may not feel like it due to experiencing a lack of self-esteem and feelings of depression. But by seeing a professional, you will be able to find the right course of treatment for you and tackle your acne head-on. A dermatologist not only has available treatment options. He or she will also be able to help you with your feelings of despair and frustration.

