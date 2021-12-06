6 Factors You're Overlooking That Are Impacting Your Skin

Close

Everyone wants clean, smooth, healthy skin. Skincare routines can range from very complicated to extremely basic, but all have the same goal. However, many people discover that even the best skin care routines aren't fixing the root problem.

The truth is, the products you use are only a small part of a great skincare routine. There are many outside factors that impact the quality of your skin. If you're finding that your current skincare routine isn't hitting the mark, it's time to look elsewhere. Stress, diet, and environmental factors can all change your skin. Let's take a look at six different factors that you might not know are impacting your skin.

1. Rough Fabrics

Many people have top-tier products for their skincare routine and a variety of cleansers, moisturizers, and toners. However, those products aren't as effective if you dry them with a rough washcloth or towel. A rough fabric can irritate the skin and wipe away products. It can also hold germs and bacteria that damage your skin quality. Finding an alternative can greatly benefit your skincare routine.

Soft fabrics like silk or microfiber can be gentle on the skin, and that includes more than just your face. Silk has many benefits and can help make your entire body softer and more supple than rough cotton or wool. Silk wearables also help your lotions and moisturizers last rather than wiping them away.

2. Stress

Another factor that impacts your skin is your stress levels. When you have a lot of stress in your life, your skin can suffer. Stress affects your hormones, which in turn can cause breakouts, oily skin, and dryness. It can also cause other contributing factors like sweat, lack of sleep, and skincare neglect. And not to mention, it's just not healthy mentally or physically to be stressed.

Reducing stress is easier said than done. Try taking breaks during work or finding areas of stress that can be cut from your lifestyle. Other tactics like meditation and healthy outlets can also reduce stress. When you aren't as stressed in life, you'll find the results reflected in your skin.

3. Diet

Everything in your health is connected. Just like stress can affect your skin, your diet also has an impact on your skin health. When you have a poor diet, your skin isn't getting the nutrients it needs. That can lead to breakouts and changes in your skin's dryness or oiliness. By fixing your diet you can become more healthy and have better qualities in your skin.

Fruits and vegetables have micronutrients that can help your skin regain softness and combat aging. The antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables also help your skin retain moisture. Foods with sugars have sometimes been linked to acne and breakouts, so reducing sugar amounts can be beneficial. You can also consider cutting back on caffeine and alcohol, which dries out the skin. A better diet can improve many different areas of your lifestyle.

4. Water Intake

Water has a huge impact on the quality of your skin. Our bodies are mostly made of water, and having a good water intake ensures your body functions optimally. Because you lose water each day, you need to replenish it by drinking more water. Your organs and bodily systems function better when you drink plenty of water. And of course, your biggest organ is your skin.

Skin that is properly moisturized is softer and more resilient. You'll also reduce wrinkles, acne, and other signs of aging like discoloration. Drinking water will also shrink pores, reduce puffiness, and tighten your skin naturally. There's no way to replace the benefits of drinking water either. Even the best moisturizers can't come close to comparing with a healthy daily water intake.

5. Environment

Factors that impact your skin aren't just limited to your daily habits. The external environment in which you live can also have an impact on your skin. If you live in a dry area, your skin will lose water and the sun can damage your skin with UV rays. Winter and cold weather can also cause your skin to dry out. Chapped lips, itchy and flaky skin and redness are common side effects of winter weather.

The internal environment can also impact your skin quality. Dry air and air conditioning can dry your skin further. Combating these factors is key for high-quality skin. Try tips like wearing sunscreen, using moisturizers, turning on humidifiers, and covering your face in the winter. All of these tactics can help protect and improve your skin.

6. Sleep Schedule

Your sleep is another area of health that has an impact on your skin quality. If you aren't getting enough sleep, your skin won't have enough time to grow new cells. You'll also experience more redness, puffiness, and discoloration under the eyes. Your skin will also show signs of aging faster as collagen doesn't have enough time to develop. Acne and roughness can also be accelerated by a poor sleep schedule.

Getting the right amount of sleep also helps improve brain functions and your mental health. Without sleep, your concentration will slip and you won't feel at your best. That also affects the quality of your skin. Getting more sleep at night will help you in many areas of life. And your skin will thank you for the effort.

Taking Care of Your Skin

Taking good care of your skin is an essential part of health and self-care. When you feel confident and beautiful in your skin, it's easier for you to try new things and be adventurous. While skincare is a process, it is attainable. Taking care of your skin is like any other part of you, and requires dedication. Once you've got it down and recognize external factors, you can find amazing success.

