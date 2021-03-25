8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik

Close

To get LASIK or any Vision Correction Procedure, you have to consider your age, pupil size, cornea type, and a few other medical conditions.

Only those who wear lenses or glasses understand how troublesome it can get to maintain them. People often lose lenses in the bathtub and sink, not to mention the hassle of cleaning smudges and cloudiness off the lenses every day.

If you do not want to experience such inconveniences, undergoing Lasik treatment can be a better option for you. In California, these laser refractive operations have become common & people from many parts of the USA travel to the state due to the service and treatment quality here. Many renowned clinics and doctors in California have the experience and expertise to perform these surgeries flawlessly.

Let's first get to know what a Lasik Treatment is and identify if you really need it.

What is Lasik?

Lasik stands for Laser-Assisted-In-Situ Keratomileusis. It is refractive eye surgery, which is a unique vision correction procedure. With the help of Lasik, your eye perfectly focuses light on the retina.

Therefore, nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism issues are corrected and you can enjoy perfect eyesight.

For those who are struggling with lenses & glasses every day, Lasik is the go-to option. It's not a complex surgery and on top of that, you won't even feel any pain. The surgery lasts around 20 minutes.

Eligibility for Lasik

Lasik or any other vision correction procedure like Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK), Peripheral Corneal Relaxing Incisions (PCRIs), and Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE) require certain criteria to be met.

Not everyone is qualified to undergo such treatments and you also have to choose carefully to receive the best Lasik eye surgery.

The following factors must be considered to determine whether or not you are eligible:

1. Age

People under 18 years of age are heavily discouraged from Lasik. The main reason behind this is the unstable refractive error. Before adulthood, this issue remains highly unpredictable.

That's why doctors don't take risks with people below 18. Ocular maturity is indicated by a stable prescription. That means your prescription shouldn't change for at least two years, which is highly uncommon for people below 18.

Therefore, the best age to do Lasik is between 19 to 40 years old with a stable prescription. Also, after the age of 70, Lasik becomes difficult. A protein called cataract accumulates on the surface of the retina in significant numbers at such an age. Therefore, the best option to consider is to replace lenses rather than undergoing Lasik.

2. Pupil Size

Pupil size plays a crucial role in determining your eligibility. If your pupil is larger than the usual, then doctors will discourage it. A large pupil causes side effects after the surgery, such as halos, double vision, glare, or starbursts.

These side effects will have a significant impact on your eyesight at night while driving or in rough weather. Therefore, doctors will need to determine that your pupil size qualifies for Lasik surgery.

3. Cornea Type

You need to have a thick cornea to be eligible. Thin corneas create many complications. The main activity of Lasik is to create a corneal flap in your eyes. However, thin corneas are too unstable to do it because doctors won't leave much tissue after Lasik.

For inadequate corneal thickness issues, doctors may suggest PRK instead to avoid further complications.

4. Corneal Scarring

A healthy eye is always preferable for doctors to conduct Lasik surgery. Therefore, if you have injured your eyes somehow in the past and are suffering from corneal scarring, you won't qualify as an eligible Lasik participant.

All surgeons of California do a Pre-Op eye exam to find out whether or not you have corneal scarring.

5. Prescription

How you fare with your current prescription of lenses or glasses will determine your eligibility for undergoing Lasik surgery. Two crucial things matter the most in a prescription and these are sphere and cylinder.

The (+) sign means you have farsightedness and the (-) sign means you have nearsightedness. If your sphere remains between +2.00 to -10.00, you can be eligible.

Outside of this range, doctors will take you as a severely nearsighted or farsighted patient. So, check your sphere range first.

The second essential part is the cylinder range that determines your astigmatism level. The acceptable range is 0 to -6.00. The greater your astigmatism level, the more distortion will be present during surgery.

6. Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions can impede the process of healing once you have completed the surgery. Therefore, doctors in California will always give you tests to make sure you don't have adverse medical issues. These conditions include immunodeficiency, diabetes, auto-immune diseases, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and other conditions as well.

7. Dry Eyes

Dry eyes are a concerning factor. If your eyes don't produce sufficient tears, the lubrication process will be in jeopardy. After the Lasik operation, the condition may get worse. That's why you should consult with your surgeon before Lasik.

The common signs of dry eyes are burning, intermittent blurry vision, decreased tolerance to wind, a gritty sensation, and excessive tears. Inform your surgeon immediately if you experience these signs.

8. Realistic Expectations

This point is just as important as all of those mentioned above. You need to be practical. You shouldn't expect an overnight change in your sight.

You also need to consider that you won't have a 20/20 optical score after Lasik. While you will definitely experience a vast improvement in your sight, you must keep in mind that each patient is unique and will respond differently to the treatment and subsequent healing process.

Can You Afford Lasik in California?

Lasik treatment per eye will cost you around $1000 - $2500. The costs vary depending on the clinic and doctor.

Where to Go for Lasik in California?

Among the many facilities available, the best places to go for a Lasik surgery are

LaserVue Eye Center (San Francisco)

NVISION Eye Centers (Concord)

Newman Lasik Centers (Hercules)

Laser Vision Correction (Oakland)

Empire Eye and Laser Center (Bakersfield)

Final Thoughts

Lasik or any surgery for the eye should be done in the best facility with the utmost care. But first, determine if you absolutely need an operation and then compare and find the best doctor available.

