What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

Suppose you're one of those people who want to fix their eye problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, or even astigmatism without having to use eyeglasses or contact lenses every so often. In that case, you might have considered LASIK as the solution to your problem. However, similar to most surgical procedures, there are some things that you would need to do before and after the surgery has been done. This includes a consultation, some tests, and the use of numbing doses and even a mild oral sedative that will help you calm and reduce the pain before and during surgery.

While LASIK has proven to give long-lasting results in just a matter of days, you would still need to get a consultation from a trusted eye surgeon or ophthalmologist before you leap in and go with the procedure. Some people who have certain medical conditions, such as pregnant women or someone suffering from a disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, or glaucoma, might not be allowed to undergo this procedure. However, if you still want to get a consultation to see if you are fit for this procedure, you may contact the Kraff Eye Institute of Chicago, one of the leading LASIK eye surgery providers in the United States.

Without further ado, here are some of the instructions that you are expected to follow after the procedure:

Get Some Sleep

After the procedure has been done, and once you get home, your eye surgeon will instruct you to sleep for around four to six hours after the operation. This is the case since this is where the healing process begins and happens. Furthermore, you could feel mild discomfort in your eyes, such as stinging, watery eyes, or even light sensitivity. Keeping your eyes closed could help relieve the pain that you could feel in your eyes right after the procedure.

Avoid Doing Certain Activities

To hasten the recovery process and prevent further complications in the eyes after the surgery has been done, you would need to avoid doing certain activities or going to specific environments to protect your newly-operated eyes from harm. This includes playing both contact and non-contact sports, watching television, using smartphones, computers, or laptops, or staying in environments with a lot of dust, lint, debris, hair, and dirt. You would also need to avoid consuming certain products such as alcoholic drinks, and you are advised not to swim or take a bath in hot water for around 90 days.

Visit Your Doctor for Postoperative Examination

A day after your LASIK eye surgery, you will also need to go back to your eye surgeon or ophthalmologist for a postoperative examination, where your eyes will be checked for any issues or complications. You could also take a few more tests, and your eye doctor will also answer any follow-up questions regarding the recovery process. Your doctor could also give you instructions in taking care of your eyes while recovering from the procedure.

Conclusion

As an eye treatment, LASIK eye treatment is praised not only for its effectiveness but also for its quick recovery and long-lasting effects. However, proper instructions and guidelines have to be followed to prevent further issues from happening and enjoy the benefits of this procedure for your vision.

