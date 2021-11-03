Saturday, November 06, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Counsel & Heal Buzz

Dealing With Friends and Family When You Have a Cancer Diagnosis

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Nov 03, 2021 10:39 PM EDT
Close
 Dealing With Friends and Family When You Have a Cancer Diagnosis
(Photo : Dealing With Friends and Family When You Have a Cancer Diagnosis)

When you receive a cancer diagnosis, you may find that your friends are family are anxious to know how they can support you. You might welcome this, or you may find that it feels like yet another burden. You may feel both of these things at various times. The tips below can help you navigate your relationships during this difficult period.

Setting Boundaries

It's okay to set boundaries even with helpful friends and family members. You may get a lot of well-meaning advice, or your loved ones may disagree with your treatment choices. While recognizing that this is difficult for them as well as you are important, you are ultimately the person with cancer, and you have the right to decide how to progress. It's also fine to set boundaries about privacy. While some relatives may be prone to sharing regular updates on social media, you can let them know if you are not comfortable with this. There are sites that are set up to allow private updates for only certain people, and you may want to look into this if you want to be able to communicate with a number of people at once.

Practical Considerations

You may need to think of many practical considerations, from whether and how you can keep doing your job to whether you can drive yourself to your regular appointments or need someone to take you to how you will pay for treatment. If you have life insurance, you could consider selling it as part of a viatical settlement. You can review a guide on this option to see how you could benefit. This could give you the money to pay for certain treatments or services or anything else you might want, and it may allow you to worry less about creating a burden for loved ones.

Accept Help

If you've always been independent or thought of yourself as someone who takes care of others, it can be hard for you to accept help from others, whether that's practical help or emotional support. However, it's critical that you do so. You can't go through this on your own. If it makes it easier for you to accept assistance, remind yourself that it helps your loved ones to be able to help you.

Communicate

You may feel a variety of conflicting emotions, some of which are unexpected. For example, you may expect fear or sadness, but you might be surprised that you feel anger at annoyance at loved ones. It's important to know that these are all completely normal. It's also important to be able to express yourself even if you can't always do so freely to the person who has sparked those emotions. Building good communication skills will help you be able to palate some of the more difficult conversations that may come as a result of your diagnosis such as end of life care or financial details. 

Talking to loved ones can help but finding outside support can be crucial as well. A counselor or a support group of others who have cancer as well can give you the space to vent various emotions and fears that you may feel unable to share with those close to you. They may also be able to suggest strategies for dealing with your family and friends.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

Stem Cell Therapy Cost

The possibilities of modern medicine with using the scalpel and drugs have perhaps reached their maximum, while hundreds of diseases are still considered incurable.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home
Remove Years from Your Face Within Days

Remove Years from Your Face Within Days
Key to Healthier Mouth: Vick Handa Burlington Dentist On Best Oral Health Practices

Why You Should Pursue A Dental Career In Saginaw
Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health

Natural Ways to Improve Your Gut Health
Dating Tips for Doctors

Dating Tips for Doctors
Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips

Boost Your Metabolism With These Expert-Approved Tips
A New 10 Second Toothbrush

A New 10 Second Toothbrush
Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday

Top 5 Ways To Do Self-Care Everyday
A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims

A Basic Guide To Personal Injury Claims
An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products
Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty

Bo Parfet on Professional Leadership During Periods of Change and Uncertainty
Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful

Camilo Doumat Opens Up about the Multiple Challenges He Has Had to Overcome to Become Successful
Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims

Leading Instagram Star Melina Taj Is Using Her Platform to Generate Relief for COVID-19 Victims
5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her

5 Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her
How to Celebrate someone's Birthday in COVID-19 times

Exercise & Muscle Soreness - What Athletes And Trainers Recommend
Worried about your acne? When is it time to see a dermatologist?

Worried About Your Acne? When is it Time to See a Dermatologist?
7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater

7 Vital Ways of Producing Drinking Water from Groundwater
What is Online Speech Therapy?

What is Online Speech Therapy?
How to Manage Your PTSD

How to Manage Your PTSD
5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs

5 Benefits of Therapy Dogs
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How to Treat It
Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching

Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching
How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?

How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?
Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope

Parents With Dementia - Helping Your Healthy Parent Cope
Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received

Best Business Advice You’ve Ever Received
Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction

Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction
Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare

Strategies to Promote and Improve the Quality of Healthcare
UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?

UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?
8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik

8 Things You Need To Consider Before Getting Lasik
What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?

What Causes Excessive Sweating - and How Can You Prevent It?
7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer

7 Things You Should Know About Breast Cancer
Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle

Habits for a Healthy Lifestyle
The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50

The Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50