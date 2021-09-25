12 Tips for Healthcare Workers to Lower Stress and Save Money

Close

Stress is a state of mind and emotion where there is strain and tension from extreme circumstances. Having prolonged stress can lead to health issues mentally and physically.

Working in the healthcare field can be very strenuous and intense. It's hard to separate work from your personal life, especially when you're so invested in your patients. It's easy for work to become all-encompassing, but it's important to take time for yourself when you're not working.

Finances can be a stressor as well. Most healthcare professionals make enough to live off, but many things are vying for their money and attention, like bills, and other family expenses. Car insurance for healthcare workers can also be a stressor. Let's look at six ways that healthcare workers can save some money and six ways they can de-stress from work.

6 Ways to Save Money

Saving money is a vital skill to have. Below, we will look at ways that you can get rid of some of the expenses in your life to help save money and simplify your life.

#1 - Reduce Your Monthly Grocery Budget

A rule of thumb for grocery shopping is never to shop when you're hungry. You'll end up buying up too much. It's a good idea to make a list and stick to the list while you shop. Only getting what you need will save you money and keep you from feeling shame from eating junk food.

#2 - Automate Savings

Banks like Citibank enable you to schedule putting money into your savings account. This is perfect for saving money. You don't have to think about keeping money in your account because the system will do it for you.

Just remember not to pull money from your savings into your checking account. Keep that money separate unless you have an emergency.

#3 - Cancel Cable Services

Cable is becoming more obsolete as time goes on. There are so many different options to choose from to be able to watch your favorite shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu are perfect substitutes for cable and cheaper as well. Consider purchasing a Roku or a FireStick and save hundreds of dollars a year.

#4 - End Memberships and Subscriptions You Don't Use

Do you ever find yourself paying for something that you're not even using? That can happen with memberships and subscriptions. Take stock of what you don't use and make a plan to end them.

#5 - Lower Insurance Rates

Lowering insurance rates can be done in three easy steps: Bundle insurance, apply for discounts, and have a good credit score. When you do these things, your rates will significantly drop. You can also compare insurance providers and see which one will offer you the cheapest rate.

#6 - Bring Your Food to Work

Bringing your food to work is a simple and effective way to save money. Always buying out can add up. By taking your food to work, you can save up to $4,000 a year.

There are many more ways to save than what's listed above. Just go online and search for ways to save, and you'll find hundreds of options to choose from.

6 Ways to De-Stress From Work

Stress is a killer. Did you know that job-related stress can reduce your life by years? That's pretty scary, but you needn't worry. As long as you take time to care for yourself, you can live a long and happy life.

#1 - Exercise

Exercise releases dopamine, which helps reduce stress. There are many activities you can do to help alleviate stress. Dancing, yoga, and swimming are just a few ways to de-stress and enjoy working out.

Getting a personal trainer wouldn't be a bad idea either if it doesn't add additional stress. That way, you have some accountability while you exercise. It's easier to work out when you have someone to help you.

#2 - Take a Bubble Bath

There's nothing better than taking a nice bubble bath. Baths have been known to be the perfect remedy for a long and stressful day. Baths benefit your body and mind by helping you breathe more easily, improve heart health, and balance your hormones. Commit to taking a bath once a week, and you'll find that you are much happier and healthier.

#3 - Listen to Soothing Music

Listening to music helps your blood flow, elevates mood, and eases stress. Take some time to sit quietly and listen to soothing music. Music helps with remembering and easing pain too. It's a powerful tool if used correctly. Try to avoid music that is jarring or aggressive. That kind of music will not soothe your mind and body.

#4 - Talk to a Loved One or Friend About Your Day

It feels so good to talk to someone and decompress with them after a long day. Especially as a healthcare professional, it can be beneficial to have someone listen to you.

Go to someone you consider safe, like a loved one or a dear friend, and talk through your day. You don't have to be detailed, but it keeps you from bottling and repressing your emotions.

#5 - Unplug From Technology

Living in the 21st century, we are so attached to our phones and technology. Take some time to unplug and listen to the sounds of the world around you. This would be a perfect time to go to someplace with nature.

Practice mindfulness and meditation while you unplug. Practicing deep breathing helps with blood flow and is good for your mind.

#6 - Take a Much-Needed Nap

If all else fails, take a much-needed nap. After a stressful day, rest might be just what you need. Turn all the lights off and curl up in bed.

These six ways to de-stress should help you feel happier and more relaxed. You can even try to do a combination of them. Listen to music and take a bath or unplug from technology and do some exercises. Do whatever works for you.

Healthcare Workers Need to Destress

As a healthcare worker, you have a lot on your plate. You deserve to rest and take care of yourself. What better way to do that than to do some of the activities listed above?

You are a pillar at your job, at home, and in society. As a country, we need more people like you. For your sake and the sake of your patients, take time to decompress from work and do your best not to take work home with you.

About The Author: Peyton Leonard writes and researches for the car insurance comparison site, CompareCarInsurance.com. Peyton deeply appreciates healthcare workers and wants to help them de-stress from their jobs.

