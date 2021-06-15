Thursday, June 17, 2021
Ways to Show Your Parents the Love They Deserve to Improve Their Mental Health

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Jun 15, 2021 09:00 PM EDT
(Photo : Ways to Show Your Parents the Love They Deserve to Improve Their Mental Health)

Every person's relationship with their parents is different. While some people have a strong bond with their parents, others may be distant from them. Either way, there may be a point when they need to feel your love more than other times, especially when they are ageing. 

There are several risk factors for mental health problems among older adults that can lead to depression. It is important to address these issues beforehand, which can be done by showing your parents some appreciation. 

Your parents may have done things that you are grateful for, but you might think you can never repay them. Thankfully, parents do not provide love and support for something in return. However, if you feel that you are not sure about showing them love, here are some things you can consider.

Help Them Get Full-time Care

Your parents may not necessarily be aware that they need full-time care. If you notice changes in their mental or physical health, such as the inability to walk, cook, or remember things, they may require special care. To show your parents that you prioritize their health, get in touch with retirement homes. Places like Sagecare provide a home-like environment with constant support and a safe, secured environment.

Talk to the retirement home about the level of care your parents need. If any of them suffer from dementia or similar illnesses, they will require memory care. Living in a private retirement home will allow the nurses to take regular care of your parents, while you can have peace of mind as well.

A picture containing tree, outdoor, person, grass Description automatically generatedCredit: Andrea Piacquadio Via Pexels

Treat Problems with Kindness

As your parents grow older, they start to face several health problems. Learn to be patient with them. When you were a kid, and you fell off the bicycle ten times, your parents did not give up and get annoyed. They pushed you to get up and continue to learn. Similarly, you must be gentle with your parents.

If your parents discuss any of their concerns with you, even if it seems minor, look into it. Don't dismiss their thoughts and try to validate their emotions. Even if their minds or bodies are starting to fail them, their input is still valid. Parents who have Dementia or cognitive impairment need frequent validation even if their timelines do not coincide with yours. Validation provides ease to their anxieties and helps them continue to foster trust.

Cook Them Their Favourite Meal

Think about your childhood. You might remember watching your parents spend hours in the kitchen cooking dinner while you sat there and inhaled the fragrance of the fresh meal. It is time for your parents to sit back and relax while you prepare a meal for them.

Look for old recipes, search online, or ask your parents how to cook something they love. It can even be a bonding experience for you both. Cook something they like and enjoy the meal with them. There is no better way to the heart than through sharing a meal.

A picture containing person, person, indoor Description automatically generated

Credit: Andrea Piacquadio Via Pexels

Have a Heart-to-heart Conversation

It is easy to get lost in the world's chaos and forget the importance of a conversation. Even if you financially support your parents or give them expensive gifts, they may not expect those things. While those gestures are incredibly thoughtful, it is also necessary to do something more straightforward, which is to talk to them.

It doesn't matter what you talk about - politics, sports, or even gossip; every conversation is worthwhile. In addition to helping them feel valued, talking to your elderly parents can help you gain a better insight into many things in life.

No matter your approach, your parents will appreciate any step you take to show your support. When a person gets older, they need a helping hand to guide them throughout the way.

