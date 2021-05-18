Remove Years from Your Face Within Days

Close

Looking a couple of years younger within the span of a few minutes sounds too good to be true. Ageing is one thing we cannot control. As time passes, almost every part of our body changes. Skin, being the largest organ of our body, tends to alter drastically after a certain point. It is impossible to stop time from passing, but skin conditions can be improved using different methods.

An individual's skin goes through numerous hurdles, from pollution exposure, sun damage, to acne breakouts. All factors can contribute to the skin becoming dull or fragile. The good news is that thanks to ever-changing technology and research, there are solutions for several skin problems. Other factors contribute to one looking older such as hair colour. Here are some things you can do to speed up the age-reverse process.

Chat with a Pro

Skin care professionals focus on figuring out how to solve skin problems effectively. Various options for skincare are offered at places like NewDermaMed, a Toronto Botox Clinic that specializes in Botox and dermal filler treatments. Along with some others, these treatments can make the skin look younger by reducing the appearance of facial wrinkles. Botox can further help with imbalances in the eye and minimize twitching or lazy eye as well. In some cases, Botox may also reduce the frequency of headaches.

Swap Your Makeup

Applying a lot of makeup may not always be the right skin care solution, but if you are used to wearing makeup, consider switching things around. For example, if you usually use dark lipstick, try switching to a lighter lipstick. With age, lips tend to get thinner, and darker shades of lipstick may look unflattering and highlight the area more. If you use eyeliner, try using a soft pencil around the corner of your eyes to enlarge them for a younger look.

Adjust Your Hair Colour

Depending on the skin's undertone, different hair colours can make you look younger. The right hair colour can complement your skin to create the illusion of a youthful look. While the exact hair colour to make you look younger may vary, some of the popular shades include caramel balayage, rose gold, and warm blonde highlights.

Say Cheese!

One free way to boost your reverse ageing process is by smiling. Although this method is contradictory and some studies suggest smiling does not contribute to looking younger, some studies have discovered the opposite. According to Reader's Digest, a study found that happy faces were rated more youthful than their actual age.

Reform Your Mindset

Ageing is not a crime or a disaster. It comes naturally and happens to every single person. However, there certainly are ways that you can reduce the appearance of ageing, as listed above. But do not go out of your way to overthink the process, as it will just cause stress, and your progress will go down the drain. You are at your healthiest when you are happy!

