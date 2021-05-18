Friday, May 21, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

Remove Years from Your Face Within Days

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: May 18, 2021 01:40 PM EDT
Close
 Remove Years from Your Face Within Days
(Photo : Remove Years from Your Face Within Days)

Looking a couple of years younger within the span of a few minutes sounds too good to be true. Ageing is one thing we cannot control. As time passes, almost every part of our body changes. Skin, being the largest organ of our body, tends to alter drastically after a certain point. It is impossible to stop time from passing, but skin conditions can be improved using different methods.

An individual's skin goes through numerous hurdles, from pollution exposure, sun damage, to acne breakouts. All factors can contribute to the skin becoming dull or fragile. The good news is that thanks to ever-changing technology and research, there are solutions for several skin problems. Other factors contribute to one looking older such as hair colour. Here are some things you can do to speed up the age-reverse process.

Chat with a Pro

Skin care professionals focus on figuring out how to solve skin problems effectively. Various options for skincare are offered at places like NewDermaMed, a Toronto Botox Clinic that specializes in Botox and dermal filler treatments. Along with some others, these treatments can make the skin look younger by reducing the appearance of facial wrinkles. Botox can further help with imbalances in the eye and minimize twitching or lazy eye as well. In some cases, Botox may also reduce the frequency of headaches.

Swap Your Makeup

Applying a lot of makeup may not always be the right skin care solution, but if you are used to wearing makeup, consider switching things around. For example, if you usually use dark lipstick, try switching to a lighter lipstick. With age, lips tend to get thinner, and darker shades of lipstick may look unflattering and highlight the area more. If you use eyeliner, try using a soft pencil around the corner of your eyes to enlarge them for a younger look. 

A picture containing plant, flower, pink, bouquet Description automatically generated

Adjust Your Hair Colour

Depending on the skin's undertone, different hair colours can make you look younger. The right hair colour can complement your skin to create the illusion of a youthful look. While the exact hair colour to make you look younger may vary, some of the popular shades include caramel balayage, rose gold, and warm blonde highlights.   

Say Cheese!

One free way to boost your reverse ageing process is by smiling. Although this method is contradictory and some studies suggest smiling does not contribute to looking younger, some studies have discovered the opposite. According to Reader's Digest, a study found that happy faces were rated more youthful than their actual age. 

A person holding a balloon Description automatically generated with low confidence

Reform Your Mindset

Ageing is not a crime or a disaster. It comes naturally and happens to every single person. However, there certainly are ways that you can reduce the appearance of ageing, as listed above. But do not go out of your way to overthink the process, as it will just cause stress, and your progress will go down the drain. You are at your healthiest when you are happy!

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

Many myths detract from the power of soy, but the truth of the matter is that this plant-based protein can help improve the health and wellness of both men and women. In fact, according to recent studies, just 25 grams of soy protein every day can help decrease the risk of heart disease when used as a part of a healthy diet.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

Is Sustainable Living the Future?

Is Sustainable Living the Future?
Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety

Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety
stem therapy

Stem cell therapy cost
5 Personal Benefits of Going Green

5 Personal Benefits of Going Green
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
- Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know

Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know
Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level

Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level
4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan

4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan
5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience
How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years

How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years
COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping your physical and mental during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
X Ray Fluoroscopy

X Ray Fluoroscopy
Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients

Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients
7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health

7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health
Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits

Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits
How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?
5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home

5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home
Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown

Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown
Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident

Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident
4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym

4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym
5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain