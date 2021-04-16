Exercise & Muscle Soreness - What Athletes And Trainers Recommend

Close

(Photo : How to Celebrate someone's Birthday in COVID-19 times)

Regular exercise keeps you fit and healthy, but it often causes muscle soreness too. It usually happens when you start with a routine, change it up, or increase the workout intensity. At times, you may feel your muscles getting sore due to injury. Surprisingly, it may also happen without any reason. Whatever the cause may be, you must deal with the issue at the earliest, or the pain may interfere with your fitness plan and even put you out of action. Expert athletes and trainers have some helpful recommendations for people struggling with post-exercise muscle soreness. Let us share these with you.

Stay hydrated

Hydration plays a crucial role in muscle recovery, so you must go the extra mile with it during and after workouts. Water helps to flush out toxins and speeds up the delivery of nutrients to your muscles. Even as hydration is all about drinking lots of water, people fail to do it. Keep your water bottle handy and make conscious efforts to drink during a workout, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Feed your muscles after a workout

Surprisingly, feeding your muscles after exercising can help in pain management. You only have to make sure that they get a hefty supply of nutrients with a healthy snack within half an hour after an intense session. It can kickstart recovery and get your muscles on with the repair work. The ideal meal is one high in protein and carbohydrates. So you can load up on Greek yogurt, berries, nuts, and honey to get a recovery boost.

Use a supportive aid

Muscle soreness often happens due to injuries, so athletes and trainers emphasize the value of using supportive aids. Kinesiology tape has emerged as a reliable aid that offers effective relief and injury protection. You can Learn more about Kinesiology Tape by Spidertech and understand how it works. The best thing is that the tape is available in pre-cut forms for various parts, so you can pick one that works for you.

Sleep for recovery

The easiest way to deal with post-exercise muscle soreness is by getting good sleep and rest. Sleep gives a break to your muscles and enables them to recover and rejuvenate. It speeds up the protein synthesis process, which is vital for repairing damaged muscles and building new ones. Focus on getting the essential seven hours of restful sleep, and you will be able to alleviate soreness without painkillers.

Take it easy

You are likely to experience more pain and soreness after an intense session for obvious reasons. It is a good idea to take it easy on the next day. You may consider taking a break or just doing some light exercises to keep your body moving without overexerting it. Opt for an easy walk, swim, or restorative yoga to help the muscles heal. Learn to listen to your body and respond to its needs.

Another piece of advice that experts want you to follow is to steer clear of painkillers and medications. If the pain is severe, consider alternative therapies like massage, acupuncture, and aromatherapy.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare