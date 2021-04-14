Common Online Dating Risks to Be Aware Of Before Matching

Close

Online dating is one of the easiest and most popular ways to meet new people and start a new relationship. There are lots of different sites and apps to choose from based on your preferences and what you are looking for in a date, and millions of people around the world are signed up to online dating services to look for love. However, online dating does not come without some dangers and risks that you should be aware of before you get started. If you're hoping to find love online, keep an eye out for these concerning signs that somebody isn't right for you.

No Respect for Boundaries:

There are plenty of golden rules to keep in mind when dating online, with the main one being to always meet with your online dates for the first time in a safe and public area. When you inform your online date of where and how you want to meet them, be careful to observe how they react. Are they happy to meet you in an area where you feel safe and comfortable, or do they keep pushing you to meet elsewhere like in their home or yours? Do they accept that you'd like to drive yourself to the date or do they keep asking you to let them pick you up? No respect for boundaries is just one of the 3 Common Online Dating Red Flags to Be Aware Of - The Frisky, so don't waste your time on anybody who won't respect your wishes.

Money Scams:

Most people who use online dating sites and apps are looking for love, but some have more sinister intentions. Some people sign up to online dating sites to try and extort money from other users, who are duped into believing that they are helping somebody who cares about them out. But the sad truth is that once they have your money, you are probably unlikely to ever hear from them again. No matter how kind-hearted you are or how sad somebody's story makes you feel, always be aware that there's a chance it might not be true and they could simply be trying to scam you.

Catfishing:

When you're single and want to meet new people, you are probably already aware of 'catfishes', which are people who are pretending to be somebody that they are not online. Some people might catfish using photos of somebody else because they have confidence issues, while others could be people that you know and do not have a good relationship with who are trying to get information out of you or catch you out. The truth is that when you're meeting somebody new online, you can never be one hundred percent sure that they are genuine until you meet them in person. However, there are several things that you can do to verify that somebody is a real person and not a catfish including looking them up on social media, conducting a reverse image search of their profile photos, and asking them to have a video call.

