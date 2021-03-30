Thursday, April 01, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Mental Health

Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Mar 30, 2021 02:40 PM EDT
Close
 Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction
(Photo : Healthy Ways To Break Your Screen Addiction)

Over two-thirds of people say they're addicted to their phone, and admit to checking their phones about 160 times a day. Screen addiction causes a range of mental and physical health issues, including sleep problems, impacted social skills, disrupted emotional development, and even a restructuring of the brain. Finding healthy ways to curb your technology addiction can improve your mental and physical health and restore balance in your life.

Make time for outdoor activities

Commit yourself to spending a set amount of time outside every day instead of automatically settling down on the couch with your phone or tablet, or grabbing a seat at the computer. Aim to do some type of physical activity for at least one hour - whether it's going for a walk or run, or riding your bike. Extend this rule to everyone in your household. Spending time outside has been proven to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. People who walked for 90 minutes in nature had lower activity in the brain's prefrontal cortex than people who walked in an urban setting. This area of the brain is active during rumination - repetitive thoughts focusing on negative emotions. 

Correct your posture

Constantly looking down at your phone all day places stress on the neck and upper back, which leads to poor posture, pain, and incremental loss of the curve of the cervical spine. Slouching can even contribute to low mood, reduced energy levels and low oxygen intake. Fortunately, sitting up straight with a confident posture and your head and shoulders back can boost testosterone and cortisol flow in the brain and prevent these issues. Additionally, chin tucking is a simple yet effective exercise that helps correct head and spine alignment. You can perform chin tucking by yourself at home throughout the day to relieve pain and muscle tension, and reverse the effects of slouching over a screen.

Limit social media use

Social media networks typically take up a lot of our time online. However, they're designed to be addictive, and are associated with depression, anxiety, poor sleep, and even physical ailments. Impose limits on the amount of time you allow yourself to spend on social media every day. Never browse aimlessly: always have a purpose, such as catching up on the news, connecting with distant family friends, or planning vacations. Then log off. 

Screen addiction is a very real problem for many people. Finding healthy ways to break your bad habit will restore balance and improve your quality of life.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

What You Should Know to Choose Your Ideal Ophthalmic Drug Solution

What You Should Know to Choose Your Ideal Ophthalmic Drug Solution

Until recently, patients suffering from common ophthalmic ailments such as retinal disorders, glaucoma, and dry eye have largely been prescribed anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, anti-glaucoma, and anti-allergy agents, in addition to off-label steroidal medications, and warm compresses.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

Is Sustainable Living the Future?

Is Sustainable Living the Future?
Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety

Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety
stem therapy

Stem cell therapy cost
5 Personal Benefits of Going Green

5 Personal Benefits of Going Green
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
- Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know

Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know
Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level

Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level
4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan

4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan
5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience
How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years

How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years
COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping your physical and mental during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
X Ray Fluoroscopy

X Ray Fluoroscopy
Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients

Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients
7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health

7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health
Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits

Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits
How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?
5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home

5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home
Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown

Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown
Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident

Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident
4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym

4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym
5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain