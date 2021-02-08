5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

Close

If you're suddenly feeling a flash of pain in your gums or tooth, chances are there's something wrong with them. Although in most instances, toothache pain is triggered by some treatable tooth problems, there are situations when these are caused by unrelated surprising causes like too much exercise or sinus infection. Whatever the reason is, never ignore the pain and discomfort you're feeling.

It sure is not worth skipping a dentist's appointment when a simple problem gets worse and eventually leads to tooth loss. Untreated tooth pain could also lead to more severe problems. They might not be life-threatening, but you should still consult a dentist right away to prevent any further damage to your teeth.

Read further to know some reasons why you're experiencing grief and pain due to your teeth's condition:

1. Recent Dental Procedures

If you've recently discovered some signs you need your wisdom teeth removed and decided to undergo an extraction procedure, then it's understandable why you're feeling pain of some sort. It's normal to feel some discomfort after certain dental procedures, and this may take a little while to dissipate. If you've had some recent teeth fillings or any process that involved drilling, these will also temporarily make your tooth's nerve endings more sensitive. And in such cases, you can feel sensitivity on your teeth for up to 14 days.

2. Experiencing Gum Recession

Your gums are the pink-colored tissue covering your bone and surround the root of your teeth. Their role is to protect the nerve endings of your teeth. However, as you age, gum tissue starts to wear off, thus causing gum recession.

Gum recession is when your gum tissue wears away or pulls back, resulting in more tooth exposure, as well as having your tooth's root resurfaces more. When you're struggling with this tooth predicament, you'll notice gaps forming around your teeth and gum line, resulting in more sensitivity and even gum or tooth infection, in worst cases.

3. When Enamel Coats Are Removed (Enamel Erosion)

Have you ever experienced sensitivity on your teeth while eating? This is due to dentin hypersensitivity. And this will factor in the removal of the enamel coating on your teeth, which will decrease its protection, making your teeth extra sensitive or even painful when you're eating, chewing, or biting certain foods.

The culprit for this kind of pain is the consumption of highly acidic foods. The natural acids are strong enough to remove the enamel coats on your teeth. Another tendency that causes dentin sensitivity is when you brush your teeth too hard. Enamel coats will be stripped off entirely over time.

4. Suffering From Tooth Decay

Although the level of discomfort you feel from tooth decay is more minimal than others, you will still sense it now and then. If your cavities are accumulated, it will bother you, and they could lead to more severe pain when untreated.

Tooth decay is usually lingering on the side or tops of your tooth enamel, so it's necessary to have your dentist perform a dental cleaning procedure regularly. Don't miss out on your schedule, as decay could lead to infection, mostly when ignored for a long time. Observe some oral hygiene tips to protect your perfect smile.

5. Anguished With Gum Infection

Gum disease usually happens to people ages 30 years old and up. In its early stage, it's referred to as gingivitis. Some people won't ever know they even have it, but having sensitive teeth and gums tells you that you're experiencing this particular gum infection.

Conclusion

Experiencing sensitivity and pain on the teeth and gums can happen to anyone, and nobody's exempted from it. But with proper care and regular dental checkup, you can ensure your oral health is in its best condition. Never take any pain or discomfort for granted, and have your tooth or gum fixed as early as possible. As Miguel de Cervantes once quipped, "Every tooth in a man's head is more valuable than a diamond." So, treat your teeth with utmost care.

