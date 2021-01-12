Here's What You Need to Know About the Yuga Cycle

Close

When it comes to how we live and questioning the meaning of life, there are different interesting theories that come with that. It is truly fascinating to open your mind and think about the true meaning of existence and what our roles play on this earth. As many are aware of the concept that we are taught of a structured time, there is actually a different cycle that not many of us know about.

What is the Yuga cycle?

Dating back to ancient India, there was a verdic period that had Puranas predict very accurate details about the planets and universe. They had also discovered yugas, which are known as four seasons that play a role of the concept of time and the future.

It is believed that the yuga cycle is when the universe is created, destroyed and recreated again, like an endless cycle. This is how our cosmos works and it is broken down into four seasons: Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga and Kali Yuga.

Each season has an effect of how our planet has evolved to what it is today. Dating back to over 100,000 years ago where the first season began, it had shown that people lived in harmony and only believed in spiritual practices. The current season that we are in is the Kali Yuga, where vedic literature states similarities to our present situation on earth. This is that there is a high investment in materialism, lack of morality, loss of belief in spirituality, as well as endless conflicts and wars.

How long does the Yuga cycle last for?

In order to fully understand the yuga cycle, it's important to understand how it is defined. Puranas believed that the cycle is measured by the years of the Devas, who were superhumans in charge of the universe and had duties to take care of it. It is then converted to the Solar years.

Just one year of the Devas is equivalent to 360 years of human life of the "plane" of universes called the Bhu-mandala. This is equivalent to two years of human life on our planet. Puranic time is built on the four yuga seasons and the equivalent of solar years for the seasons are: 3.456 million years for Satya Yuga, 2.592 million years for Dwapara Yuga, 1.728 million years for Treta Yuga and 0.864 million years for Kali Yuga.

What does this mean for our earth?

There is a prediction that during the Kali Yuga cycle that we are in now, there will be a dramatic change to society and it'll be reformed into something terrible. The status quo of humanity will be below wild animals and there will be a great division in humanity, which will be the key to weakness. It is also predicted that cannibalism will exist, as men will have to hunt and eat each other for food and survival. Just like animals form packs, humans will too.

Can this prediction be changed?

It is a prediction that is only set in stone, but the future can always change. However, it has been proven through years of research and discoveries that vedic cosmology has shown predictions by the Puranas that have come true, such as the stages of pregnancy.

The Kali Yuga is closely described to how the current world works, with the evolution of technology and the hierarchy of status quo that is presented and compared by materialism. There is also a great division in society of many reasons, such as politics and beliefs. We can only look forward to what the future has in place in us and not fear what is to come.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare