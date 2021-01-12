The Most Common Causes of Disability

Close

(Photo : deposit photos)

It is important for you to make sure that you are able to work and provide for yourself, your family, and other loved ones. At the same time, your ability to work is inextricably tied to your ability to stay healthy. Therefore, if you are hurt and unable to work, then you may be interested in applying for disability benefits. There are both short-term and long-term disability benefits. It is critical for you to take a closer look at some of the most common causes of short-term disability. That way, you can apply for disability benefits with the help of a trained professional if you need them. What are some of the most common causes of short-term disability?

Lower Back Pain Is at the Top of the List

Without a doubt, one of the most common causes of short-term disability is low back pain. Many people do not realize just how much work their back does for them on an average day. Then, when they start to suffer from low back pain, they realize that they might not be able to work. There are several common causes of low back pain; however, some of the most common causes include a pinched nerve, and herniated disc, and sciatica. If you are suffering from low back pain, then you might be able to apply for short-term disability benefits. These disability benefits can help you make ends meet until your back heals and you are able to return to work. Do not let low back pain preventing you from paying your bills.

Mental Health Issues Might Also Qualify

Many people think about physical injuries when they consider disability benefits; however, there are numerous other types of issues that may qualify for short term disability benefits as well. For example, mental health issues might be covered under the umbrella of short-term disability benefits. For instance, if someone has been involved in a traumatic situation and develop post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, this may prevent them from performing their jobs effectively. Even though PTSD may also qualify someone for long term disability benefits, individuals who suffer from PTSD might be interested in returning to work after they undergo therapy. This is another situation where short-term disability benefits may be helpful.

Burn Injuries Can Be Included in Disability Benefits

Finally, there are some situations where people suffer burn injuries at work. If someone regularly works with electrical outlets or hot surfaces, it is important for them to play safety first. Even with all of these safety precautions in place, there is still a chance that someone may suffer a serious burn injury. In this situation, it is a good idea to consider the possibility of disability benefits. This may help someone make ends meet until they are able to safely return to work.

Consider the Possibility of Short-Term Disability Benefits

These are just a few of the most common examples of injuries and illnesses that might be covered under the umbrella of short-term disability benefits. When someone is hurt or sick and unable to work, they might have a hard time making ends meet. That is why disability benefits are available. It is critical for everyone to make sure they place their application for short-term disability benefits in the best position possible to be successful. That is where working with a trained professional can be helpful. You do not have to go through this situation alone. There is always someone who is willing to lend a helping hand to those in need when it comes to disability benefits. Reach out to a trained professional for assistance following an accident.

