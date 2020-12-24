Close

(Photo : How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery)

There are numerous reasons why you may be considering a tummy tuck. Whether it's to remove excess skin and fat or tighten loose muscles, the procedure is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. Once you've decided that it's the route for you, preparing for surgery is crucial to help speed up the recovery process. Before you have the procedure, here are five ways to prepare.

Maintain a Stable Weight

Even if your goal is to get rid of excess skin fat, you must still maintain a stable weight in the lead-up to surgery. Ideally, your weight should stay the same for a year before having your tummy tuck. For those who are considered obese, your surgeon will advise you to lose weight before undergoing the procedure. Make sure you follow a healthy, balanced diet and keep track of your weight throughout for the best results.

Stop Smoking

While we're all aware of how bad smoking is for our mind and body, tobacco use decreases blood flow in your skin, which can slow down the healing process. Once you've had your tummy tuck surgery, you will want to recover as quickly as possible, which is why you should stop smoking beforehand. Smoking also increases the chances of tissue damage, so if you're ready to quit for good, there are lots of tips that can help you say goodbye to smoking forever.

Avoid Certain Medication

If you take medication like anti-inflammatory drugs in day-to-day life, you will need to avoid doing so before your tummy tuck surgery. Whether it's ibuprofen or aspirin, they can increase bleeding and cause severe pain during the recovery process. If you need further advice, don't hesitate to speak to your doctor who will advise you on what medications you can take beforehand.

Create a Strong Support Network

You need to remember that tummy tuck surgery is a big deal. No matter what your reasons for the procedure, it's likely that you'll experience a range of emotions both in the leadup to the surgery and in the aftermath. Therefore, having a strong support network around you of close friends and family can be a big help and ensure you have the right people available when you need them. You may require help from your loved ones during the healing process, which is why you should never hesitate to lean on your family and friends for support.

Maintain Constant Communication with Your Surgeon

Understandably, you will want to find the best surgeon for your tummy tuck surgery. All reputable surgeons will possess excellent communication skills, meaning you can speak to them about any worries or queries you have in the run-up to the procedure. If you're considering procedures at SpaMedica, Toronto, you can be confident that you will be in good hands.

Tummy tuck surgery is a major surgical practice that requires lots of preparation beforehand to ensure everything runs smoothly. If you have any concerns or questions before the procedure, don't hesitate to speak to your surgeon.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare