4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

The first step toward a healthy body is a healthy diet, and that goes for people looking for ways to improve their oral health as well.

Every year, Americans spent $21.9 billion on cosmetic dentistry, and that market is only expected to expand in the coming decade. Much of this money goes toward procedures designed to make smiles whiter, gums healthier, and breath fresher.

Visiting a dentist who excels in cosmetic procedures like tooth whitening is a great way to improve your confidence and look great. And if you want to preserve your new smile for as long as possible, changing the way you eat can have a surprisingly big impact on how your teeth look and feel.

If you want your mouth and teeth to be dazzling and healthy at the same time, here are four foods that can help.

1. Crunchy Vegetables

Everyone knows veggies are an essential part of any healthy diet, but picking crunchy vegetables like carrots and celery are especially good because they are so fibrous and full of water.

This combination helps them to clean your teeth while chewing, making them especially useful as a mid-morning snack that will freshen your mouth up and get rid of any remnants of breakfast that might be caught between your teeth.

2. Yoghurt and Cheese

When you were growing up, your parents probably told you to drink milk because the calcium is good for your bones. Milk can definitely help strengthen your teeth, but if you're not in the habit of drinking milk on its own, you can get similar benefits from yoghurt and cheese.

Yoghurt contains plenty of calcium, but it's also rich in probiotics, which have been shown to prevent cavities, gum disease, and halitosis.

Not only does cheese contain that good calcium, it also contains casein, a protein that fortifies tooth enamel while reducing the overall acidity of your mouth

3. Leafy Greens

Dairy isn't the only way to get your daily dose of calcium, and for vegans, leafy greens can be the perfect substitute. In addition to calcium, they also contain lots of folic acid and other vitamins and nutrients that help fortify your gums and improve the bacterial environment in your mouth.

4. Fluoridated Water

Water might not technically be a food, but when it comes to oral health, making sure you drink at least eight glasses a day is the single easiest way to help keep your mouth clean and your saliva levels high.

Water that has fluoride added is even better for you, insofar as it naturally strengthens your teeth and helps the enamel stay strong.

Keeping your mouth healthy should be a priority for anyone who wants to maintain a brilliant smile - but that doesn't mean you can skip out on your dental check-up. Seeing your dentist at least twice a year is also an essential part of keeping your health on track. When you do both, you're guaranteed to enjoy good oral health for years to come.

