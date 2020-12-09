Thursday, December 10, 2020
Stay connected with us

Home > Counsel & Heal Buzz

4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Dec 09, 2020 01:35 PM EST
Close
 4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health
(Photo : 4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health )

The first step toward a healthy body is a healthy diet, and that goes for people looking for ways to improve their oral health as well.  

Every year, Americans spent $21.9 billion on cosmetic dentistry, and that market is only expected to expand in the coming decade. Much of this money goes toward procedures designed to make smiles whiter, gums healthier, and breath fresher. 

Visiting a dentist who excels in cosmetic procedures like tooth whitening is a great way to improve your confidence and look great. And if you want to preserve your new smile for as long as possible, changing the way you eat can have a surprisingly big impact on how your teeth look and feel. 

If you want your mouth and teeth to be dazzling and healthy at the same time, here are four foods that can help. 

1. Crunchy Vegetables

Everyone knows veggies are an essential part of any healthy diet, but picking crunchy vegetables like carrots and celery are especially good because they are so fibrous and full of water. 

This combination helps them to clean your teeth while chewing, making them especially useful as a mid-morning snack that will freshen your mouth up and get rid of any remnants of breakfast that might be caught between your teeth.  

2. Yoghurt and Cheese

When you were growing up, your parents probably told you to drink milk because the calcium is good for your bones. Milk can definitely help strengthen your teeth, but if you're not in the habit of drinking milk on its own, you can get similar benefits from yoghurt and cheese.

Yoghurt contains plenty of calcium, but it's also rich in probiotics, which have been shown to prevent cavities, gum disease, and halitosis. 

Not only does cheese contain that good calcium, it also contains casein, a protein that fortifies tooth enamel while reducing the overall acidity of your mouth

3. Leafy Greens

Dairy isn't the only way to get your daily dose of calcium, and for vegans, leafy greens can be the perfect substitute. In addition to calcium, they also contain lots of folic acid and other vitamins and nutrients that help fortify your gums and improve the bacterial environment in your mouth. 

4. Fluoridated Water

Water might not technically be a food, but when it comes to oral health, making sure you drink at least eight glasses a day is the single easiest way to help keep your mouth clean and your saliva levels high. 

Water that has fluoride added is even better for you, insofar as it naturally strengthens your teeth and helps the enamel stay strong. 

Keeping your mouth healthy should be a priority for anyone who wants to maintain a brilliant smile - but that doesn't mean you can skip out on your dental check-up. Seeing your dentist at least twice a year is also an essential part of keeping your health on track. When you do both, you're guaranteed to enjoy good oral health for years to come.   

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?

Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?

City-dwellers may think the quiet life of the suburbs would be a reprieve from all that’s going on. But, can suburbia really improve your mental health?

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry
eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns

eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns
How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems

How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems
Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?

Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?
What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career

What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career
Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners

Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners
5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health
What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?

What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?
Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?

Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?
How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?

How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?
Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?

Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?
How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery

How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery
Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding

Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding
Skills to Be Successful in Health Care

Skills to Be Successful in Health Care
What is the importance of basic life support?

What is the importance of basic life support?
5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder

5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder
4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center

4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center
Red roses and burning candle over black background — Stock Image

What to Do When a Loved One Passes Away at Home
How to do a Successful Reverse Phone Lookup

How to do a Successful Reverse Phone Lookup
Recent Advances in Essential Tremor Treatment

Recent Advances in Essential Tremor Treatment
How Unrealistic Body Images and Expectations Affect Women

How Unrealistic Body Images and Expectations Affect Women
Keep Calm and Get Dental Anxiety Under Control

Keep Calm and Get Dental Anxiety Under Control
How Can AI and Mobile Apps Help You in Your Business?

How Can AI and Mobile Apps Help You in Your Business?
11 Rewarding Reasons to Become a Counselor

11 Rewarding Reasons to Become a Counselor
What Happens When I File a Personal Injury Lawsuit?

What Happens When I File a Personal Injury Lawsuit?
How to Help Others

How to Help Others
Why COVID-19 Changed the Way Americans Face Mental Health

Why COVID-19 Changed the Way Americans Face Mental Health
Mohammad Alshereda

Poverty in Guinea-Bissau By Mohammad Alshereda
The Power of Discussion: Why Difficult Talks Are Necessary

The Power of Discussion: Why Difficult Talks Are Necessary
The Benefits of Wearing a Facial Mask During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Benefits of Wearing a Facial Mask During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Why You Should Give Therapy and Talking Counseling a Try

Why You Should Give Therapy and Talking Counseling a Try
What Are Wisdom Teeth - And Why Do We Have Them?

What Are Wisdom Teeth - And Why Do We Have Them?
The real truth about building muscle mass

The real truth about building muscle mass