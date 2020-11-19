Close

(Photo : Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress? )

There are many different symptoms of stress, most of which are well known. These include: low energy, avoiding people, rapid heart rate, insomnia, sweaty hands, clenched jaw, and a constant feeling of worry.

Yet there are other symptoms, and these are ones that you might not associate with stress, but they could be signs that you might be suffering from this mental health condition. Stress does need to be dealt with by a professional as soon as possible in order to stop it from doing too much damage, especially since stress can lead to depression, high blood pressure, and heart attacks. Read on to discover what some of the lesser known stress symptoms are so you can get help if you need it.

You Are Quick to Anger

Stress can present in many different ways, and one that you should be on the lookout for is suddenly being extremely irritable and quick to anger, particularly if this starts to happen in situations that would never have normally upset you (or anyone else). Stress can turn seemingly small things into much larger issues that result in an outburst of anger just because we need some form of outlet - and any little thing can be that trigger.

Being so quick to become angry will make life very difficult. It will be hard to have good relationships with loved ones, children, friends, and colleagues if they are constantly worried that they will say something to 'set you off'. Your mood swings will get in the way of living your life because of this. Plus, once the anger has subsided and you understand that you were mad for no reason, you will most likely start to feel guilty, and this will make you feel even more stressed.

You Lose Your Hair

Another symptom of stress is hair loss, and this can affect men and women. Hair loss occurs when we're stressed because our bodies are put into fight or flight mode, producing more chemicals and hormones than normal. These hormones not only make us extra alert to danger, but they can also affect the scalp, meaning our hair grows differently and is not as strong as usual. Therefore, it falls out more often.

Hair loss is problematic for a number of reasons including causing a lack of confidence (which, ironically, leads to more stress), but, once you have your stress under control your hair should start to grow back normally. If it doesn't, or if it is taking a long time, a hair transplant from hshairclinic.co.uk can be an option for you.

You Are Unable To Relax

Relaxation is a crucial element of life, and it will help with mental and physical health, as well as feeling great when we do it. You can relax in many different ways including:

Listening to music

Exercising

Watching TV

Meditating

Going for a walk

Having a warm bath

The choice is yours, but it's important to get some relaxation in each day so your body has a chance to unwind and de-stress, and your mind can settle.

If you are suffering from stress, this kind of relaxation becomes almost impossible, and if you do manage to try it, you may find it doesn't help you feel better like it did in the past. You can't focus on anything, and feel the constant need to be moving around or looking for answers. Therefore, your body will always be tense, and your stress levels will remain high.

If you feel like this, talking to a therapist can be helpful. The more we talk about our problems the smaller they become, and even if this doesn't solve your stress issues altogether, it is a good start.

