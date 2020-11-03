Close

(Photo : Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding)

A reported 20% of adults in the U.S. experience signs and symptoms of poor mental health each year, according to a survey done by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Mental health and its impact on a relationship is often overlooked in the run-up to a wedding. However, a person living with poor mental health can have symptoms that they are struggling with and unknowingly exert that struggle over their partner throughout the wedding-planning process. Here's how to find a healthy balance when planning your wedding.

Impact Of Wedding Stress

Commitment to marriage is an opportunity for couples to express their love and compassion for one another during hard times. Although planning a wedding should be fun and enjoyable for couples, there are times that it is not. Unfortunately, this can affect everyone involved. Such conflicts include decision-making, financial stress, disagreements on decorations or fundamental views, and even involvement of the future in-laws. Instead, finding ways to avoid any drama linked with wedding preparations is vital for your mental health as a couple. Ensuring a deep emotional connection with your partner gives a sense of support and the feeling of being important, which is essential in the development and maintenance of positive mental health.

Communication Is Key For Everyone

Partners should be more open with each other about issues in their relationship, as harboring negative emotions affects our mental health in the long run. Managing obstacles in a relationship also help build trust, which further increases the companionship between partners. If planning a wedding becomes an unhealthy issue, consider getting married in the courthouse or having a small elopement. If the financial aspect of the wedding is becoming worrisome, set a strict budget or skip the reception. Whatever you decide to do, make sure to decide as a couple. The more insight a partner has, the better they can help treat or manage the situation.

Support & Encourage Each Other

Encourage your partner to be more transparent with their issues, as they can have an impact on those around them. Conflicts are situations most people try to avoid, so partners should urge their companion to seek help - whether family or professional - when they are struggling to cope with their mental health. Consider talking to a therapist, or invite your partner to join you in couples therapy.

While celebrating your love with a wedding is ideal, make sure to find a balance that is right for you and your partner. You can also reach out to other married friends and family for advice and support with the wedding planning and stress.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare