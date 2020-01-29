The Benefits of Driving an Electric Vehicle

Close

One of the most positive growing trends that we've seen in recent times is the use of electric cars, also known as EVs - electric vehicles. Electric vehicles don't just improve the quality of the environment, arguably one of their most well-known attributes, but they improve the quality of the owner's individual experience. In this post are some of the main benefits of having an electric car, and why you should consider investing in one.

Improve the Environment

Extracting fossil fuels from the Earth is one of the most common ways to produce gasoline, and this extraction process releases harmful emissions into the atmosphere. Once in your car, your vehicle further releases harmful gasses, like carbon dioxide, as you burn the gasoline while driving. These poisonous emissions contribute to the greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, heating the air and thus accelerating climate change. Plus, the fossil fuels used to make gasoline are non-renewable; one day, we will use them up.

The electricity used to power an EV can come from several renewable resources, such as solar power, wind power, or hydropower. Not only will these resources always be around to create electricity from, using electricity to power a car releases zero gases into the air.

Get Rid of Fuel Costs

Let's face it, gas is expensive, and the prices are continually changing, often when it's the least convenient. Electricity, in comparison, is much cheaper than gasoline, and even though the prices may fluctuate, the price point is a lot more stable than that of petroleum gas. Using an EV also saves fuel and money when you think about the fact that you expend gasoline just going to and from the gas station to refuel. In both the short and long term, you'll be saving yourself a lot of money with an EV over a gas-powered car.

Stay Connected

The electricity grid stretches far and wide. You can find electricity just about anywhere and most likely find a charging station somewhere pretty convenient if you're on the road. The best option, however, would be installing a level 2 charger in your garage, which makes you able to plug your car in and let it charge overnight, having it juiced up and ready to go in the morning. A lot of charging stations even give you the option to control your charging from a connected smartphone, so whether you're grocery shopping or upstairs in bed, you can check on your EV's charging without having to go to the car.

Reduce Repairs

Because of the difference in power usage, EVs have fewer parts than gas-powered cars and are consequently much less complicated to service. While they do have batteries that will need replacing every eight years or so, they don't have exhaust systems, radiators, fuel injection systems, and other parts necessary for ensuring a gas-powered ride. The design of these cars makes them a lot cheaper to maintain. By having an EV, you're saving many future trips to the mechanic and all the money you could be spending there.

Stay Safe

If anything, EVs are efficient, and they are responsive. The motors react quickly to your commands, making them highly useful in the case of an emergency. EV construction is often incredibly solid, making them safer in collisions, and most EVs tend to have a lower center of gravity, which makes the cars less likely to roll over in the event of a crash. Because of the lack of gas, an electric vehicle is also significantly less of a fire hazard, placing them at a lower risk for explosions than gas-powered cars.

An electric vehicle is so much more than just an eco-friendly vehicle. By saving you money on fuel and repairs, keeping you connected, and ensuring better safety, electric cars are a step towards improving the quality of your own life. Owning a car is one of the most significant milestones in your life, and should certainly have one that benefits you more than just getting you from place to place.

