LONDON — People with highly sensitive personalities are more likely to experience mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, according to the first-ever systematic review and meta-analysis on the subject.

The study, published by researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Surrey, analyzed 33 studies examining the link between sensitivity and common mental health conditions. Results showed a significant positive relationship, suggesting that highly sensitive individuals are more prone to depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia, and avoidant personality disorder.

Sensitivity, defined as a personality trait reflecting the capacity to perceive and process environmental stimuli—including bright lights, subtle changes, and others' moods—has often been overlooked in mental health research, which typically focuses on neuroticism.

"This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship," said Tom Falkenstein, psychotherapist and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London. "Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice, which could improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes."

Researchers note that understanding a patient's sensitivity can influence therapeutic approaches. Techniques such as applied relaxation and mindfulness may be particularly beneficial, helping prevent relapse and enhancing responsiveness to treatment.

Michael Pluess, Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Surrey, added that highly sensitive people are also more responsive to positive experiences, including psychological treatment. "Our results provide further evidence that sensitive people are more affected by both negative and positive experiences and that the quality of their environment is particularly important for their well-being," Pluess said.

Around 31% of the general population are considered highly sensitive. The study highlights the importance of raising awareness among mental health professionals, allowing clinicians to tailor interventions to individual sensitivity levels.

The research team also included Luke Satori (King's College London), Margherita Malanchini (Queen Mary University of London), and Kristin Hadfield (Trinity College Dublin). The full systematic review and meta-analysis will be publicly available starting Aug. 16.