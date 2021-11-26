Wrinkle Worries: Top Anti-aging Tips That Will Transform Your Skin

Close

(Photo : Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash)

You must have heard of the saying that goes, "with age comes wisdom." However, age also brings mature skin, which is prone to issues if not taken care of properly. The mature skin here doesn't mean what you think it does but quite the opposite.

It's a common belief that as the skin matures, it becomes immune to wrinkles, dryness, and acne. However, that's not the case and you need proper skincare products and procedures to take care of your skin.

Skincare technology has advanced by leaps and bounds today, and we have options like SmoothGlo Treatment to reduce the trauma of aging on our skin. Not only do these treatments address multiple signs of aging in just one session but also make your skin smooth and glow naturally. The treatment can enhance your skin tone, texture, and volume.

The key to making your mature skin keep looking radiant and youthful is to have a solid skincare routine post the treatment. There are various easy ways to care for your mature skin that anyone can undertake to keep looking young and vibrant. Let's take a look at some essential tips to get the skincare routine that your mature skin needs.

The Cleanser Is Your Best Friend

Cleansing is often overlooked for the mere fact that most people consider washing the face as a cleansing process. However, that's not the case at all. Regardless of the skin type or skincare concerns, it's a must for everyone to cleanse daily. For visibly mature skin, it's best to use a nourishing cleanser instead of a foaming product.

Since the skin loses most of its moisture, natural oils, and nutrients as it ages, it starts to look and feel drier. A nourishing creamy cleanser helps in replenishing the moisture to make your skin look fresh. It's a must to cleanse every day in the morning and evening by gently massaging the cleanser onto the skin with wet hands. Once done, rinse completely and pat dry.

Exfoliation Is a Must

As your skin ages, it's unable to replace dead skin cells with new ones as quickly as it once did. This means that the skin starts to look uneven and dull with cracks developing in some extreme cases. Exfoliation or using an exfoliant is the best way to get rid of the dead cells on your skin.

You'll find two types of exfoliants in the market namely physical and chemical. Physical exfoliants use beads and scrubs to get rid of dead skin cells, which is not at all good for aging skin and makes it more prone to sagging. Chemical exfoliants, on the other hand, work by slowly dissolving the bond between cells and helping them detach. These are also the best kind of exfoliants for any age.

Also bear in mind, not all skins are the same and while some may be able to handle daily exfoliation, others may stand it once or twice a week. It's best to pay attention to how your skin reacts to exfoliation and pick what works best for you. Whatever be the product or frequency you choose, exfoliation must be a part of your routine since it's an essential anti-aging measure.

Warm Up to a Serum

Serums are designed to keep your skin looking fresh and vibrant since they have a higher percentage of active ingredients than a moisturizer. For mature skin, it's best to look for serums with vitamin A derivatives called Retinoid or vitamin C as the main ingredient.

These serums increase collagen in your skin and soak up biological and environmental oxidants to slow down the aging of the skin. Using the right serum regularly will keep your skin looking young, radiant, and supple. It's best to apply the serum on freshly cleansed skin before applying moisturizer every day twice, morning and evening.

Make Moisturising a Priority

As your skin matures, it loses the ability to produce sebum. While this means no more acne, it also means drier skin. One of the reasons behind this is that skin loses the ability to hold moisture and faces inadequate hydration, which causes wrinkles. However, there's an easy fix and it's called a moisturizer.

It would be best to pick up a good moisturizer with water-binding ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine. Moreover, use occlusive products like petroleum jelly at night to prevent the moisture from evaporating from your skin. However, make sure to clean your skin completely before using an occlusive to ensure no bacteria gets trapped.

Stay On Top of Sun Protection

Have you ever heard of photoaging? It's a special category in dermatology that deals with damage caused to skin by the sun. You can tell that the sun plays a massive role in most of your skin's visible signs of aging. The UV rays break down collagen, cause elastin abnormalities, and promote the development of uneven pigmented skin patches.

Therefore, as your skin matures, it becomes imperative to use sunscreen daily. Pick a broad-spectrum SPF 30 to reduce age spots, improve skin texture, and get rid of wrinkles. Apart from that, cover your skin as much as you can and avoid mid-day sun to avoid exposing it to carcinogenic UV rays.

In a nutshell, aging or mature skin requires a lot more care and maintenance to sustain its vitality. Following the tips in this article and sticking to an appropriate routine for your skin will help you reduce the signs of aging and get you compliments from one and sundry.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare