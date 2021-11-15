Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Sports & Compression - What Is the Influence of Compression in Sports?

David Thompson
Nov 15, 2021
(Photo : Image by StockSnap from Pixabay )

During a search on the internet or in magazines you have probably already come across that compression stockings have beneficial effects during or after exercise. However, there is a good chance that you have regularly come across articles that contradict this story. You probably ended up on this page for a reason. But what about now? In this blog we would like to explain the influence and benefits of compression on sports performance.

Before we explain why support socks with compression should be part of your sports outfit, let's first explain briefly and as clearly as possible why compression is useful for athletes.

Blood circulation

First, let's look at the journey the blood takes as it flows toward your legs. The heart pumps oxygenated blood through large arteries (arterial system) throughout the body to carry oxygen to all extremities. Once there, the blood must somehow return to the heart. This is where countless small veins (venous systems) do their job. These transport the oxygen-poor blood and waste products back to the heart via the kidneys and lungs, among other things. And so the process starts again and again with "fresh" blood. This is the blood circulation very succinctly explained.

But the moment when the blood has to be pumped back from the limbs is where sometimes things don't go quite right. The blood flow and the lymphatic system (fluid) in the body also has to do with gravity when it has to be pumped back up towards the heart. However, some health problems can make blood circulation difficult. This can cause blood to pool in the venous system of the lower legs or feet. The veins are then no longer able to pump blood quickly back to the heart. This can lead to fatigue or even life-threatening blood clots.

Muscle damage

Intensive exertion of the leg muscles causes muscle damage in the legs. This breaks down cell tissue, the remains of which consist of proteins. These waste products remain suspended between the cells and make it more difficult for tissue fluid to be absorbed by the capillaries of the lymphatic system. This creates a build-up of fluid, which in turn has a negative influence on blood circulation.

Why compression helps

One way to reduce the risk of these complications is to help the blood drain. This can be done by putting some pressure on the connective tissue and the walls of the veins. This stimulates an upward pressure from the legs, which helps the blood return to the heart in a timely manner. The pressure also ensures that the leg muscles are squeezed, so that waste products have less chance to get stuck between the cells. Wearing compression stockings is the best way to get this support.

