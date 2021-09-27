How Toxins Affect Your Four Pillars of Health and What You Can Do About It by Cellular Health Specialist, Dr Bill Cole

Close

Are you often tired and lacking energy even after dieting and exercising? The issue may be that you've allowed toxins to build up in your system, restricting and negatively affecting your energy.

Toxins aren't just in cigarette smoke and polluted air. They can be in what we eat, in detergents and packaging, in cosmetics, and more. They accumulate over a lifetime, even when we're only exposed to tiny amounts. Eventually, this buildup can affect what I call the four pillars of health-sleep, weight, energy, and hormones.

If you feel like your body hasn't been performing at its peak lately, it's worth taking a look at these four pillars and checking in with yourself about if you're taking the best care of your body that you can. Here are some of my best tips for getting your body back on track.

Get Good Sleep

Have you been getting enough sleep, but you're still tired? Remember that just sleeping for the requisite amount of time isn't enough-you need quality sleep.

It's essential for so many reasons. It repairs, regenerates, refreshes... our bodies need this for proper brain function, learning, memory, and longevity. Sleep deprivation and deficiency happen not just if you don't get enough sleep, but also if you sleep at the wrong time or don't sleep well.

Some people think medication will help fix this problem. But several sleep medications are actually toxins and maybe the root cause of the problem. Even natural supplements like melatonin can impede your body's ability to self-regulate. And in most cases, after about three months of use, they're no longer going to be as effective as they once were anyway.

Once you rule out a sleep disorder, get proper sleep by preparing your room for sleep-we've heard 65 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature for quality sleep. Get rid of technology and blue light, and sleep and wake at the same time every day. Also, remember not to eat so close to bedtime, as that's one of the biggest reasons you're going to wake up groggy the next day. Try not to eat for around three hours before bedtime.

Keep the Weight Off

It's no secret that unhealthy weight gain can really affect your energy. Many people struggling with unhealthy weight gain may wonder why they keep gaining, and why it's so hard to lose. Toxicity in the body can interrupt your ability to metabolize glucose and cholesterol properly. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance which ultimately causes diabetes and obesity. I mention diabetes because it's actually a pretty big problem. There are 88 million American adults with prediabetes. That's one in every three adults!

The products that are common on the shelves in our stores play a huge role here. When looking at labels, search for polychlorinated biphenyls, toxins, plastics (BPA), PBBs, plasticizers (phthalates), and pesticides. In fact, these ingredients are also called obesogens-the name says pretty much all there is to say about them.

Since the problem with your weight could simply be toxic overload, no amount of cutting calories and exercising is going to help. On the flip side, too much can actually lead to more weight gain. Examine where you're getting your nutrients - or if you aren't getting enough - and pivot to a clean diet free of toxins.

Get Your Energy Back

I'm not talking about conventional tiredness but fatigue. Fatigue can be life-altering, and it's worse than just feeling tired at the end of a long day. If nothing excites you and simple chores seem like impossible tasks, this is probably what you're going through.

We attribute our energy level to the quality of our sleep, but it's actually ATP-adenosine triphosphate-that's helping us with energy. ATP is an energy-carrying molecule produced by the mitochondria, which are the power source inside your cells. Nothing runs or functions without it, and if there's a deficiency, you're going to feel low in energy.

How do toxins affect this? Most toxins are fat-soluble and attracted to areas where there's fat, like the outer membrane of your cells, sometimes even in the cells. On the outer membrane, they create cellular dysfunction. In the cell, they create inflammation in the mitochondrial membrane, which will disrupt your ability to get nutrients, hormones, and oxygen into the mitochondria, where your energy is produced.

There's also a likelihood of ATP decreasing as you age. Brain fog, digestive problems, hormone conditions - it's all rooted in a lack of ATP. Remember that digesting and assimilating food can take up to 40% of your energy. So, you need to detox your cells to change the dynamic of this toxin load in your body and heal yourself.

Help Your Hormones

Avoiding toxins is essential to help with sleep, energy, and weight gain. It's also vital when it comes to balancing out your hormones. Since the signaling between the hormones and the body needs to be finely tuned, if your hormones are not regulated correctly in your body, there's a lot that can go awry.

Toxins expose us to endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which are called hormone-disrupting chemicals. They affect how our body regulates all its functions. When our hormones are unbalanced, we can be more at risk of diseases, lose our energy reserves, even face chronic health issues.

Ultimately, remember that no matter what you do and how careful you are, toxins bombard us through the day in the modern world. Being mindful of what we interact with is essential. Still, it's even more necessary to undergo a cellular detox to get rid of a lifetime of toxins. Doing so will enable your body to reenforce its four pillars of health and ensure you experience a better quality of life now and always.

