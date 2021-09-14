Saturday, September 18, 2021
What is Scalp Micropigmentation and How Does it Work

Staff Reporter
Sep 14, 2021

Micropigmentation is a treatment that can give your head a new look by adding pigmentation to your thin-haired or bald head. Nowadays, it's gaining popularity amongst many other hair treatments since it can solve the problem with a long-lasting solution. After having this treatment done, you don't have to worry about hair loss or any other hair problem for a sufficient period, with the advantage that this treatment is cost-efficient than hair transplant and other hair treatments. Subsequently, you can also recover in little time without having any severe harmful effects or scars on your head.

(Photo : Unsplash)

How Does the Process Work?

Micro-pigmentation is a careful procedure carried out by professionals and specialists on your head so that your head gives an impression of a naturally shaved head. They use needles to inject pigmentation into the hair loops to imitate shaved hair strands.  That is why the thinner your old hair would be, the more difficult it would get to give a prominent pigmented impression. However, if you seek help from a professionally skilled technician, the quality of your treatment will be better and long-term. In addition,  as compared to other treatments, it is a little painless procedure and requires less time to recover.

How Long Does this Treatment Last?

If you choose the professionals with the best quality products and equipment, your treatment will probably last for more than 4 to 5 years. However, if you consider the local Glendale cosmetic dealers and tattooists for your treatment, it might ward off within months. Therefore, to ensure safety from side effects, many people prefer scalp micropigmentation in Glendale, AZ, and other experts who can handle the scalp treatment efficiently and professionally. Additionally, you also need to make sure the clinic and hospital services where you will stay after treatment are hygienic and reliable. On the other hand, you can also take precautions like using moisturizer on your head daily and avoiding direct heat from the sun to minimize the fading effects.

Are there any Side Effects of Scalp Micropigmentation?

Every skincare or haircare treatment has some risks since the machines change your natural skin or hair, and you can have an accident. In addition, if someone has sensitive skin, they may suffer more than others because their skin reacts after getting exposed to lower quality products or machines. However, the reported cases of scalp micro-pigments are not of higher density because it involves injecting ink in the natural holes of your hairline to give a natural look. Still, a few issues are observed that are given below.

  • Some skin allergies may occur if the color ink or dye reacts with the sensitive skin.

  • If the cleanliness of the needle is compromised, it can expose your skin to certain viruses.

  • If the quality of the color dye is compromised, the blue color sometimes turns green with other color variation instances.

  • If professional artists do not do the treatment, then your head can observe accidental injuries due to the inexperience of the cosmetic handlers.

  • You cannot have a higher length of hair after going through this treatment.

Many men and women are coming towards this hair treatment since it has a long-term effect on the quality of their heads. It is especially favored by the people who have gone through diseases like cancer and have lost their natural hair strength.  And also amongst other men and women since it is less painful than other treatments and gives an aesthetic outlook.

