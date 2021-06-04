Is a Career in Disability Services Right For You?

Close

According to a report published by the world bank, 15% of the world's population experience some form of disability. These people endure many life challenges, from physical barriers to stigma. This is where disability support workers come in.

Disability support workers improve the quality of life of the disabled by helping them with routine daily tasks such as cleaning, cooking, and other household chores. They also provide emotional and moral support, among other things.

But how do you know that this career is right career for you? The following are few pointers.

1. You Want to Help People

Do you feel like your current job isn't gratifying enough? Perhaps you consistently take on caregiving roles in your family, or you feel good motivating others. A career in disability services would be a great way to utilize those skills.

As a disability support worker, you will have the opportunity to support people directly. You will not only help them with duties such as cooking and bathing, but you also provide emotional support.

2. You Care About Job Security

Jobs in disability services mainly rely on human connection; this means that they can never be replaced by technology. In addition, there is an increased demand for disability workers owing to an increased aging population and more and more people opting for home care for their older parents.

According to projections, the salary of qualified caregivers will increase by 11% in Australia over the next 5 years. So, the conditions are ideal for anyone who wants to jump on the bandwagon.

3. You are Tired of a 9-5 Job

As a disability support worker, there are high chances that you will have working shifts, meaning you will be able to do away with the typical 9-5 job. If you are lucky, you could get to work only the most convenient hours for you.

Controlling your roster, to some extent, allows you to plan social commitments and even get a second job (if needed). Generally, shift work creates big chunks of free time throughout the day. This free time could help you stay motivated, healthy, and happy.

4. You are Ready to Face New Challenges

If you do not get inspired by your job, it might be time to flap your wings.

There are those who tolerate routine work well, but if that isn't you, you might want to consider a career in disability services. In this industry, no two days are the same. You will constantly be jumping from one challenge to the next, and every day will be a new learning experience.

The nature of roles here ranges from organizing group picnics to assisting individuals with daily tasks. Some days you will be planning programs to support your clients' specific needs, while others, you will be offering emotional support.

5. You Have Organizational Skills

Organizational skills are one of the many skills and traits one needs to succeed in this career path. As a disability support worker, you will have different tasks every day. These tasks will vary depending on your client; they range from doing household chores to planning social activities and creating programs.

Organizational skills will help you create proper schedules that will allow you to get everything done in the most efficient way possible.

Final Thoughts

Working as a disability support worker is incredibly rewarding. It is more than just a job; it is a chance to impact someone's life by providing them with the care and support they need to live their best possible lives. The job might be stressful at times, but it feels good to know that your work makes an impact on society.

