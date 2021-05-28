Saturday, May 29, 2021
Stem Cell Therapy Cost

Staff Reporter
Update Date: May 28, 2021 07:45 PM EDT
(Photo : Pexels)

The possibilities of modern medicine with using the scalpel and drugs have perhaps reached their maximum, while hundreds of diseases are still considered incurable. This is why scientists are engaged in creating innovative methods of treatment without the use of surgery. A striking example of a modern and safe method is stem cell treatment.

At the moment this method of treatment is the most widespread in Germany. Here you will find many hospitals where stem cell therapy is considered a routine procedure, despite its innovativeness. German hospitals are rightly called one of the most well-equipped in the world.

Promising treatment options

Stem cell therapy is a new official direction in medicine that is based on the use of the regenerative potential of adult stem cells to treat neurological diseases, rehabilitate patients after trauma, treat diabetes mellitus, and slow the aging of the body.

Stem cells are also a promising biomaterial for skin replacement, manufacturing biological prostheses of heart valves, and vessels. They also can be used for reconstructive surgery.

In the modern world, this method is used to treat a wide range of diseases, such as:

  • Diabetic retinopathy
  • Oncological diseases
  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Immunodeficiency disorders
  • Liver cirrhosis
  • And others

Stem cell therapy for impotence, which can improve the quality of sexual intercourse, is popular among men.

Strengths of stem cell therapy

Stem cell therapies have been increasingly used to treat many diseases lately. The main benefit of this method of treatment is the non-surgical approach. It avoids a long rehabilitation period, and also eliminates the risk of surgical complications after treatment.

Moreover, stem cell therapy is a unique technique for the effective treatment of neurological diseases. It allows giving patients with severe congenital or acquired pathologies, such as Alzheimer's disease or autism a chance for a full life.

Moreover, using stem cell therapy for impotence helps men regain self-confidence, self-esteem and improve their mood. Thus, this method can enhance not only the physical but also the psychological health of patients.

The main disadvantage of stem cell therapy

The stem cell therapy cost is quite high, which is the main disadvantage of this method. However, if you consider the huge number of advantages, it does not seem high. This is often the only option of treatment for rare or incurable diseases.

A lot of patients prefer to undergo treatment in Germany. Even though the cost of treatment here is somewhat higher than in most countries, the quality of medical services is much higher as well. Besides stem cell therapy, various other innovative treatment methods are used here.

On average, the prices for stem cell therapy here are around 18,000€, but they can vary depending on your disease and the level of the medical center.

Ways to undergo treatment abroad during the lockdown

Making arrangements for treatment abroad by yourself has always taken a lot of time and energy. Moreover, with the introduction of the global lockdown, patients are no longer able to organize their treatment.

To receive treatment abroad during the lockdown, you can contact the medical tourism operator Booking Health. With it, you will have access to treatment at the best stem cell clinics even during the lockdown.

If needed, the experts of Booking Health will do everything necessary to allow you to undergo treatment abroad during the lockdown, including assistance with your visa application.

Convenient treatment in foreign hospitals

If you need treatment for impotence or another medical condition abroad, but you do not want to overpay for it, you can contact the medical tourism operator Booking Health. Become one of the thousands of patients from more than 70 countries who have received stem cell therapy with Booking Health.

By working with hospitals directly, Booking Health excludes extra charges and reduces the stem cell therapy cost abroad for international patients. Besides, with Booking Health you will get the following benefits:

  • Personal interpreter services
  • Account control and refund of unspent funds
  • Help with accommodation booking
  • Individual treatment program for each patient
  • Transfers from the airport
  • And others

