7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Home

Keeping our health at the top shape has been recently a necessity. As we have learned more about the deadly coronavirus, so has risen our defenses against it.

When the COVID-19 became an unwanted guest in our lives, most of us secluded ourselves from society and decided to stay in our homes. However, even our home habits might need to be reevaluated.

Our homes guard us against harsh weather conditions and serve as safe harbors when we want to relax. Still, staying indoors can also lead to some problems. To avoid ruining your health while being trapped between the four walls, you should take immediate action. Here are a few essential tips you should consider:

Maintain Proper Air Quality

The air in your home may not be well-ventilated. It can be a cause of many health problems, such as allergies and asthma. There are three reasons for this: humidity, dust, and toxic materials. To improve the quality of the air you breathe at home, you should take certain steps:

● Open windows at least once a day to let fresh air and sunlight in;

● Hang some plants in the sunniest parts of your house. Yes, they will drop some leaves, but it will be worth it;

● Try to avoid heavy cooking in the kitchen. If you must, try to use the exhaust fan to ventilate the room;

● Keep a vacuum cleaner in the house for easy cleaning. Dusting is also a great idea.

Monitor Your Health

With all the tech surrounding us nowadays, monitoring our health has never been easier. All you need to do is invest in a fitness band or smartwatch that connects to your phone via app. Such devices have all the necessary features, allowing you to count your steps, measure your heart rate. However, if you want to take things to the next level, you can invest in more professional equipment. For that, we recommend visiting www.visbymedical.com.

Eat Healthy and Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly is one of the best ways to keep your body and mind healthy. What's more, nowadays, you don't even have to leave your house to reap the benefits coming with physical activity. There are tons of workout apps, and you can even meet your personal fitness coach via Zoom or Skype.

However, if you have no time for sports, then try to focus your daily routine on healthy eating habits. What does it mean? Try to cut down on junk food and alcohol intake; eat more fruits and veggies, less salt and sugar; drink more water, etc. You should also make sure you get enough sleep every night.

Take Good Care of Your Skin

Skin conditions are common among those who live in their homes for long periods of time. They occur because our skin doesn't get enough fresh air, sunlight, or exercise while staying indoors for long hours every day. To prevent skin problems related to lack of sun exposure, you should spend some time outside regularly (at least twice a week), use sunscreen when going outdoors, and wash your face with cold water every morning to wake up your skin cells.

Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is produced by combustion appliances, such as furnaces, water heaters, and stoves. While it's produced in small quantities, it can cause serious health problems, especially if it builds up in your home. To prevent this from happening, you should buy a carbon monoxide detector and install it near your furnace and water heater. If it starts beeping, turn off the appliances before calling 911.

Use Mold-Resistant Materials

If you don't have mold in your home, consider yourself lucky! But even if you don't have an infestation, it doesn't mean your home is safe from mold growth. Many surfaces in the house let moisture accumulate in them, such as grout between tiles or paint with cracks and crevices. That makes them perfect for mold to grow on. To prevent this problem, use only mold-resistant materials, such as waterproof paints and sealants.

Clean the Crawlspace Regularly

If your crawlspace is enclosed by insulation and also has no ventilation, there is a good chance it will develop mold and mildew over time. To prevent this from happening, you should clean it regularly. One way to do it is by draining water that gathers around the house's foundation - this way, it won't be possible for mold to develop there. Also, make sure you clean the crawlspace after each heavy rainstorm. Here is how to clean the crawlspace:

● Remove cobwebs and debris from the space with a broom and a vacuum cleaner;

● Use a moisture meter to find out where there is wet soil;

● Try to dry wet soil by using a dehumidifier or drying agents;

● Use a disinfectant to kill bacteria.

Final Note

The pandemic has forced us all to spend much more time indoors. And while it prevents us from catching and spreading coronavirus, it doesn't mean we're a hundred percent safe when staying at home. As you can see, there are still many things that have a severe impact on your health, even at home.

To make sure you stay healthy when indoors, maintain proper air quality, monitor your health, keep a healthy routine, and clean your house regularly. It may not sound like much work to do, but it will keep you safe.

