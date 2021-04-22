Friday, April 23, 2021
An In-Depth Review of Herbalife Nutrition's Soy-Based Protein Products

Ernest Hamilton
Update Date: Apr 22, 2021 05:47 PM EDT
Many myths detract from the power of soy, but the truth of the matter is that this plant-based protein can help improve the health and wellness of both men and women. In fact, according to recent studies, just 25 grams of soy protein every day can help decrease the risk of heart disease when used as a part of a healthy diet. 

Beyond that, it's a truly sustainable crop and readily available as a whole food and nutrition product. Soy is a top ingredient in many Herbalife products due to its exceptional nutritional value. Here's a look at their most popular options.  

Top Herbalife Nutrition Soy Products to Try 

While looking through Herbalife reviews, the love for their soy-based products is immediately apparent. The reviewers are thrilled with how their top products work, such as:  

Formula 1

With Formula 1, it is possible to decrease calories and get a boost of soy protein by replacing one meal a day with a shake. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this tasty shake only has 170 calories, which are filled with 21 vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, it provides 17 grams of protein, tons of antioxidants, and plenty of fiber. 

Protein Drink Mix

The Protein Drink Mix lets everyone create their shakes using the rich, flavorful powder. With each shake, they get 15 grams of soy protein plus 24 vitamins and minerals. Even better, it only has five grams of carbs per serving, helping keep sugar intake low each day.  

Personalized Protein Powder

Incorporating enough protein into every day can be a challenge, but that's not so with Personalized Protein Powder. This powder is made for incorporating into other foods, like mashed potatoes and soup, to provide five grams of soy protein with every serving. It has a neutral flavor and zero carbs, too. 

Protein Baked Goods Mix

Protein Baked Goods Mix takes bread, muffins, and cakes to the next level. This powder is incorporated into the batter to add 24 grams of soy protein and 21 vitamins and minerals. Plus, it bumps up the fiber by five grams per serving but only adds 190 calories. 

Protein Bites

When it comes time for a tasty snack, Protein Bites are always a great choice. This caramel vanilla or caramel lemon treat provides four grams of protein while only adding up to 65 calories each. 

Soy Nuts 

Roasted Soy Nuts are also a delicious, protein-rich snack that is easy to take everywhere. Each packet only has 100 calories but offers nine grams of protein. They are salty, crunchy, and wholly delicious. 

With so many products to try, it's easier than ever to get enough soy into each day. And if the Herbalife reviews are an indicator, they live up to the hype, too. 

Time to Celebrate National Soy Month with Herbalife Products 

April is National Soy Month and a great time to try Herbalife products. To find their top options, each person just needs to reflect on their health and wellness goals. Then, all it takes is a week or two to see what all the reviewers are talking about. After that, it's important to incorporate all new soy food recipes into their diet to get in their 25 grams a day and reach their health goals.

