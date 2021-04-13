Friday, April 16, 2021
How to deal with Anxiety for Teens?

Staff Reporter
Apr 13, 2021
Anxiety is a grappling reality among teens and adults alike. Contrary to the common belief, anxiety affects teens, which can be attributed to pressure from peers, academic performance, competitive lifestyles, and more. However, if you're a parent to a teenager, this isn't a reason to fret; there are various ways to tackle the issue.

What are the common signs of anxiety in teens?

Everybody experiences some form of anxiety at times, and teens are not an exception. This is a normal reaction to everyday stressors due to overwhelming situations. For most teens, things like going on a date, athletic competitions, and public speaking can cause uneasiness. However, teens undergo other physical and emotional changes, and anxiety can be challenging to spot. It exhibits symptoms like;

  • Restlessness
  • Irritability
  • Unexplained outbursts
  • Isolation and avoiding social interactions
  • Excessive fatigue
  • Changes in eating habits
  • Sleep disturbances

What are the best ways to deal with teen anxiety?

1. Seek professional help

Seek help from a therapist who offers behavioral therapy for different anxiety phases. The sessions will help you examine your detrimental thinking and deal with your worries and anxiety. Professional therapists also help determine the root of your fears and devise measures to resolve them. However, don't self-diagnose the problem; note the symptoms and seek consultation from a specialist. 

Nowadays, it's easy to get a professional online and undergo counseling sessions, thus enhancing your privacy. To locate the best online counseling consultant, read online counseling reviews by previous clients. This way, it'll be easier to make an informed decision.

2. Watch your diet!

Eat nutritious foods that supply your body with sufficient energy instead of sugars that offer short energy bursts. Keep off calorie-packed foods, sugars, and caffeine. Incorporate plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet. This way, you boost your energy levels which drop significantly due to stress. 

3. Sleep well

Teenage is a transition to adulthood and involves various changes and emotions. Sleep plays a vital role during this period, and lack of it can trigger stress and anxiety levels. Anxiety and sleep are intertwined. 

Excess worry can make it difficult to sleep or stay asleep. On the other hand, lack of sleep can worsen anxiety. Create a conducive sleep environment and strive to have at least six hours of uninterrupted sleep.

4. Exercise regularly 

Exercises help maintain mental fitness and manage anxiety symptoms. Studies show that exercise minimizes fatigue and improves alertness and concentration. And doing this regularly can alleviate the symptoms over time.

5. Spend time with friends

Organize activities with loved ones; this deepens your bond and helps you feel supported. Sharing time with friends is also fun and makes you feel happier and less upset about things. This way, it becomes easier to cope with your anxiety. 

6. Connect with nature

There are various things that you can do outside to feel happier and more peaceful. These include walking in the park, hiking, or camping. Choose a quiet and safe place to relax and enjoy the calm surrounding. Moreover, invite a few friends and enjoy connecting with people that you cherish.

7. Manage your thoughts

Constantly harboring negative thoughts leaves you more worried and stressed. Avoid worrying too much and occupy your mind with good and positive emotions. Also, appreciate the little things and image food things that can happen to you. Focus more on what you can control and avoid what's beyond your control.

Final thoughts

Anxiety is normal and can affect teens in various ways. If left unchecked, it can affect your physical and mental health. Therefore, if you exhibit signs of anxiety, seek help from a professional, and they will guide you on how to deal with your issue.

