Thursday, March 25, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Mar 25, 2021 11:37 AM EDT
Close
 UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?
(Photo : Pixabay)

Acne ranges from mild to severe in nature. Severe acne can lead to the formation of scars. Its emotional impact can be severe, including stress, anxiety and depression as well as low self-esteem.

Reserved: Book an appointment

Also read: https://www.drbatras.ae/skin-condition

What are the Causes of Acne?

The main cause of acne is the rise in the level of the hormone androgen in the body. Androgen levels rise during adolescence. Androgen activates the sebaceous (oil) glands under the skin which makes hair follicles grow bigger and produce excess oil. The hair follicles get plugged with oil and dead skin cells, allowing the bacteria to thrive and develop acne. Acne is also known as pimples, spots or zits.

What are the Different Types of Acne?

The different types of acne are as mentioned below:

●      Comedonal acne is caused by clogged hair follicles (pores) in the skin. A comedo can lead to a whitehead or a blackhead. An open comedo that has its opening on the skin surface is a blackhead. A closed comedo that has its opening beneath the skin surface is a whitehead.

●      Papular acne includes small, pink coloured lesions.

●      Pustular acne is filled with pus.

●      Cystic acne develops when an infection goes deep into the skin and forms a painful bump filled with pus under the skin.

●      Nodular acne is hard, large and very painful.

Read about the homeopathy treatment for skin diseases: https://www.drbatras.ae/skin-treatment-at-dr-batras

Homeopathic Medicines for Acne

As per a research study conducted by RxList, Calendula gel can be applied on the skin to relieve pain and swelling (inflammation) and to treat ailing pustular acne. Calendula gel is a good remedy for a wide variety of skin conditions. It contains a remedial 10% tincture of calendula, an authorized homeopathic medicine prepared from the fresh, flowering tops of the herb Calendula Officinalis.

Homeopathic medications are very gentle and effective for various skin problems. Homeopathy offers a very safe and effective treatment for acne. These remedies treat the root cause of the skin infection, rather than suppressing the acne symptoms.

The homeopathic medicines are directed after a thorough in-depth analysis of the symptoms. The list of homeopathic remedies for acne, that a homeopathy specialist can administer for natural acne treatment are as follows:

1. Antimonium crudum and Natrum Mur

In patients with heat in the cheeks along with acne, Antimonium crudum aids fast recovery. The acne can be papular, pustular or yellow scabs may cover the acne. A burning sensation is another complaint. Natrum Mur can confirm good results in cases of itchy acne on oily cheeks.

2. Berberis Aquifolium

Berberis Aquifolium is one of the primary homeopathic medicines for acne that is effective for acne scars. This homeopathic medicine helps clear off acne scars brilliantly.

3. Bovista Lycoperdon

Bovista Lycoperdon is a remedy that helps in treating acne that arise or worsen due to the excessive use of cosmetic products. Swelling on the cheeks may also be observed along with the acne.

4. Hepar Sulph and Calcarea Sulphurica

Hepar Sulph can be effective when pus or blood-tinged pus oozes out of acne. These pimples can be extremely painful. Calcarea Sulphurica is a very effective remedy for pustular acne that oozes yellow coloured pus.

5. Kali Bromatum

This remedy does wonders in treating acne located on the face, chest and shoulders. Kali Bromatum can also be prescribed where bluish red acne leaves unpleasant scars.

6. Nux Vomica

Nux Vomica is ideal for acne accompanied with gastritis. The gastric problems are primarily due to chronic constipation or indigestion. The acne can be itchy and accompanied by a burning sensation.

7. Pulsatilla Nigricans

Pulsatilla Nigricans is an indicated remedy for acne in women, especially with some menstrual problems or for young girls during puberty. Acne that gets worse due to consumption of fatty food can also heal effectively with this homeopathic remedy.

8. Psorinum

Psorinum is effective for acne on oily skin where the skin is constantly greasy. It is used to treatthe skin conditions that worsen after consuming sweets, chocolates, meat and fatty food. It also treats intolerably itchy acne during the winter.

9. Sulphur

Sulphur is directed for patients with unhealthy looking skin covered in chronic acne with itching. Sulphur treats acne located on the forehead and the back, aggravated due to heat and occurring periodically.

10. Silicea

Silicea provides quick recovery from the acne on the forehead. It works effectively for pustular acne. Excessive sweat may be noticed along with acne on the face, particularly on the forehead, palms and soles.

These homeopathic remedies are just to make you understand that there are different homeopathic remedies for different types of acne. Therefore, please do not self-medicate. Consult a professional homeopathic practitioner to determine an appropriate medicine that will strengthen your immune system to treat your acne from the root.

Homeopathic doctors record your detailed case history, consider underlying causes and factors of acne and then suggest an individualized homeopathic treatment for acne. The dosage and the potency of the homeopathic medicine will also vary from patient to patient. We recommend you to take a free skin evaluation test in order to assess the current state of your skin diseases. Book your homeopathic treatment and let a homeopathy specialist provide the most suitable and effective acne treatment.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

What You Should Know to Choose Your Ideal Ophthalmic Drug Solution

What You Should Know to Choose Your Ideal Ophthalmic Drug Solution

Until recently, patients suffering from common ophthalmic ailments such as retinal disorders, glaucoma, and dry eye have largely been prescribed anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, anti-glaucoma, and anti-allergy agents, in addition to off-label steroidal medications, and warm compresses.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

Is Sustainable Living the Future?

Is Sustainable Living the Future?
Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety

Making Stress Less Worrisome: 3 Helpful Hints For Managing Health Anxiety
stem therapy

Stem cell therapy cost
5 Personal Benefits of Going Green

5 Personal Benefits of Going Green
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?

Should You Drink Kombucha Tea for its Benefits?
- Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know

Rehab in Canada - Everything You Need to Know
Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level

Top Tips for Maintaining a Healthy PSA Level
4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan

4 Steps for Creating a Menopausal Weight Management Plan
5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience

5 Key Strategies To Improve the Patient Experience
How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years

How to Stay Healthy During Your Older Years
COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping your physical and mental during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
X Ray Fluoroscopy

X Ray Fluoroscopy
Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients

Tried and Tested Strategies to Gain More Patients
7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health

7 Tips on How to Take Care of Your Heart's Health
Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits

Understanding What Reiki Is and Its Benefits
How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?
5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home

5 Tricks for Getting Rid of Your Acne at Home
Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown

Dealing With Depression - Ways To Cope After a Marriage Breakdown
Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident

Common Unexpected Injuries that Result from a Car Accident
4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym

4 Ways to Stay Fit and Healthy at Home Without Going to the Gym
5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain