UAE Blog 9: Is Homeopathic Treatment Useful for Acne?

Acne ranges from mild to severe in nature. Severe acne can lead to the formation of scars. Its emotional impact can be severe, including stress, anxiety and depression as well as low self-esteem.

What are the Causes of Acne?

The main cause of acne is the rise in the level of the hormone androgen in the body. Androgen levels rise during adolescence. Androgen activates the sebaceous (oil) glands under the skin which makes hair follicles grow bigger and produce excess oil. The hair follicles get plugged with oil and dead skin cells, allowing the bacteria to thrive and develop acne. Acne is also known as pimples, spots or zits.

What are the Different Types of Acne?

The different types of acne are as mentioned below:

● Comedonal acne is caused by clogged hair follicles (pores) in the skin. A comedo can lead to a whitehead or a blackhead. An open comedo that has its opening on the skin surface is a blackhead. A closed comedo that has its opening beneath the skin surface is a whitehead.

● Papular acne includes small, pink coloured lesions.

● Pustular acne is filled with pus.

● Cystic acne develops when an infection goes deep into the skin and forms a painful bump filled with pus under the skin.

● Nodular acne is hard, large and very painful.

Homeopathic Medicines for Acne

As per a research study conducted by RxList, Calendula gel can be applied on the skin to relieve pain and swelling (inflammation) and to treat ailing pustular acne. Calendula gel is a good remedy for a wide variety of skin conditions. It contains a remedial 10% tincture of calendula, an authorized homeopathic medicine prepared from the fresh, flowering tops of the herb Calendula Officinalis.

Homeopathic medications are very gentle and effective for various skin problems. Homeopathy offers a very safe and effective treatment for acne. These remedies treat the root cause of the skin infection, rather than suppressing the acne symptoms.

The homeopathic medicines are directed after a thorough in-depth analysis of the symptoms. The list of homeopathic remedies for acne, that a homeopathy specialist can administer for natural acne treatment are as follows:

1. Antimonium crudum and Natrum Mur

In patients with heat in the cheeks along with acne, Antimonium crudum aids fast recovery. The acne can be papular, pustular or yellow scabs may cover the acne. A burning sensation is another complaint. Natrum Mur can confirm good results in cases of itchy acne on oily cheeks.

2. Berberis Aquifolium

Berberis Aquifolium is one of the primary homeopathic medicines for acne that is effective for acne scars. This homeopathic medicine helps clear off acne scars brilliantly.

3. Bovista Lycoperdon

Bovista Lycoperdon is a remedy that helps in treating acne that arise or worsen due to the excessive use of cosmetic products. Swelling on the cheeks may also be observed along with the acne.

4. Hepar Sulph and Calcarea Sulphurica

Hepar Sulph can be effective when pus or blood-tinged pus oozes out of acne. These pimples can be extremely painful. Calcarea Sulphurica is a very effective remedy for pustular acne that oozes yellow coloured pus.

5. Kali Bromatum

This remedy does wonders in treating acne located on the face, chest and shoulders. Kali Bromatum can also be prescribed where bluish red acne leaves unpleasant scars.

6. Nux Vomica

Nux Vomica is ideal for acne accompanied with gastritis. The gastric problems are primarily due to chronic constipation or indigestion. The acne can be itchy and accompanied by a burning sensation.

7. Pulsatilla Nigricans

Pulsatilla Nigricans is an indicated remedy for acne in women, especially with some menstrual problems or for young girls during puberty. Acne that gets worse due to consumption of fatty food can also heal effectively with this homeopathic remedy.

8. Psorinum

Psorinum is effective for acne on oily skin where the skin is constantly greasy. It is used to treatthe skin conditions that worsen after consuming sweets, chocolates, meat and fatty food. It also treats intolerably itchy acne during the winter.

9. Sulphur

Sulphur is directed for patients with unhealthy looking skin covered in chronic acne with itching. Sulphur treats acne located on the forehead and the back, aggravated due to heat and occurring periodically.

10. Silicea

Silicea provides quick recovery from the acne on the forehead. It works effectively for pustular acne. Excessive sweat may be noticed along with acne on the face, particularly on the forehead, palms and soles.

These homeopathic remedies are just to make you understand that there are different homeopathic remedies for different types of acne. Therefore, please do not self-medicate. Consult a professional homeopathic practitioner to determine an appropriate medicine that will strengthen your immune system to treat your acne from the root.

Homeopathic doctors record your detailed case history, consider underlying causes and factors of acne and then suggest an individualized homeopathic treatment for acne. The dosage and the potency of the homeopathic medicine will also vary from patient to patient. We recommend you to take a free skin evaluation test in order to assess the current state of your skin diseases. Book your homeopathic treatment and let a homeopathy specialist provide the most suitable and effective acne treatment.

