Saturday, February 20, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Mental Health

Keeping your physical and mental during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Feb 20, 2021 11:09 AM EST
Close
 COVID-19 pandemic
(Photo : Pexels)

The COVID-19 lockdown was unlike anything anyone had seen. People were unsure about how they were supposed to react to it, and without a cure, they were not even sure about the changes they were supposed to make. Since the virus was spreading through human contact, the Government implemented laws that forced people to stay indoors, including rules about wearing masks in public and maintaining social distance in public. They also used them at offices, so offices that once supported a large staff now had to spread them across different rooms. Smaller offices could not call in all their employees since they would not be able to social distance.

While there were no rules about who could catch the virus, everyone had to stay as safe as possible. Additionally, they did have findings that stated that younger people had a higher success rate of recovering. However, there were a lot of factors to consider.

What are some of the steps people could take to get through the pandemic?

Since the pandemic could infect anyone and everyone, there were a few changes that everyone had to follow to make sure they were not spreading the virus. Governments implemented various rules saying that people were not allowed to leave their homes. These were so strict that companies and businesses temporarily shut. Additionally, there were rules about wearing masks and using hand-sanitisers whenever possible, especially if they were coordinating in public areas.

Other than the Government rules, people had to make sure they were as careful as possible, and businesses had to learn to adapt to changes. They had to get the bulk of their work remotely because they did not have any other option. There were changes on the work front, and many

companies who could not keep up had to let their staff go or had to shut shop. According to Yelp, around 150000 companies marked themselves as temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, and a few months into it, a little less than 100000 permanently shut down.

With work moving online, people were making changes about other aspects of their lives online as well. Streaming services started picking up, and most were spending their time-consuming content digitally from their homes. Additionally, people were spending time working on hobbies.

Changes in the health of people

Since people were not leaving their homes due to varying rules based on the country or state, morning and evening walks and jogs in the park significantly subsided. People were no longer frequenting gyms since that would increase the chance of them catching the virus again.

Everyone had to be additionally cautious since there was no cure for the virus, and people who caught it were unsure of the long term implications of a virus.

People had to get exercise since they were already eating unhealthy and had to circumvent the health issues they could face. Online and virtual classes and courses were picking up and were the best that people could do when it came to getting exercise from their homes, along with professional trainers.

Other than staying fit, they had to make sure they were mentally healthy as well. Mental health was taking a massive toll throughout the pandemic. People were not just dealing with their work and their personal lives anymore, but in most cases, the two were mixing into one another with deadlines, meetings, and submissions were becoming quite stressful.

Moving to remote therapy seemed like the next best idea, but they were unsure about getting it done. Firstly and most importantly, it was not the same as therapy where people would be talking to a therapist in person, but it was the only option that most had. Another reason was the lack of personal interaction that many were missing out on, with too many changes taking place.

Coping through a pandemic

Video calls were the best option when it came to connecting with people who were living in a separate household. Whenever the number of cases in a state or country began spiking to the

point that it would overwhelm the hospitals, the Government would push for a statewide or national lockdown. People could only leave their homes if they were planning on getting groceries, essential services or other medical requirements.

People were using delivery services to get all of their stuff sent to their house, whether it was food, information or even documents from their offices. Additionally, people were pushing big and small investments, if not urgent, to the back burner until things were better since they were quite uncertain about the future. People were reducing their interactions to bring down the chances of catching the virus. People were also delaying getting their health checkups since they did not want to head to the hospital in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Changes when hiring people

Companies wanted to make sure they were picking people they could trust and would be a good fit for their team. They wanted a peek into the past lives to make sure everything was in order with nothing major to worry about. Simply put, with large scale unemployment, companies wanted to make sure they were picking people who would stay for the long run and who did not have a criminal background or o utstanding records from the past. Most of them were even asking for this information during the interview so applicants could connect with various third party companies and platforms capable of providing the information in a week or two. Depending on the job position that they were applying for, the tests that they have to get through would vary. 

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

How to fix inventory overstocks and understocks?

Department stores need to have proper inventory management software. However, the retail industry is nothing different. It is necessary to use the tools accordingly and integrate the software in your business thoroughly. This provides a better customisation and automation option that helps to save money and you guys can stay on the same page.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief

5 Reasons Why Your Teeth May Be Causing You Grief
5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement

5 Tips for a Happy, Healthy, and Fulfilling Retirement
How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive

How to Migrate Dropbox To Google Drive
How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform

How to Migrate to SharePoint on A Development Platform
7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student

7 Ways You Can Prioritize Your Health and Wellbeing as a Nursing Student
What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?

What Should You Do After a LASIK Eye Surgery?
Basic Features of A Surgical Unit

Basic Features of A Surgical Unit
Factors to consider while buying led shop lights

Factors to Consider While Buying Led Shop Lights
The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis

The Inner Journey: Self-Discovery Amidst Crisis
How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?

How Does Spine Surgery Reduce Lower Back Pain?
The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing

The Multiple Career Options Offered By A Degree In Nursing
4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain

4 Tips and Tricks for Relieving Back Pain
Yuga Seasons

Here's What You Need to Know About the Yuga Cycle
What is a Personal Injury Settlement?

What is a Personal Injury Settlement?
woman working in wheelchair

The Most Common Causes of Disability
How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience

How to Mentally Prepare Yourself for Your Plastic Surgery Experience
5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication

5 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor When Being Prescribed A New Medication
10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021

10 Low-Impact Workouts to Try in 2021
5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery

5 Things That are Leading More People to Get Plastic Surgery
A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools

A Career As Speech-Language Pathologist in Schools
Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021

Treatment Methods for Tinnitus in 2021
Why More and More People Do Dry January

Why More and More People Do Dry January
How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips

How Can Reading Help With Your Mental Health? + 5 Helpful Reading Tips
Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too
Real Time Analytics