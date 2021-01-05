Friday, January 08, 2021
Stay connected with us

Home > Physical Wellness

Why More and More People Do Dry January

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Jan 05, 2021 09:47 AM EST
Close

Dry January means keeping yourself away from intoxicating liquor for those 31 days of the month. Being alcohol-free during the first month of the year has many advantages though the gravity of its effects varies depending on how much do you drink regularly.

For heavy drinkers, those that consume alcohol for more than twice a day will notice significant benefits and changes to their body as well as their disposition. Occasional drinkers won't notice much of a difference.

However significant the positive effects are of Dry January to anyone, what's important is it's got something good in it for you.

Is Dry January a Good Option for Alcoholics?

 

Before we get into why let's clear some misconceptions first. Dry January is suitable for heavy drinkers but not for chronic ones - those who feel that they need to drink even if they don't. If you think you have a problem with alcoholism, you can join an AA group to help you resolve your issues. 

However, if the problem doesn't just affect yourself but also your livelihood, family and other aspects of your life, you might need to visit website of the rehabilitation centers. These detox facilities that can help you fix yourself and get better in life. Don't be scared to get yourself into these facilities because of the danger of the novel coronavirus. Most of them are COVID free and are taking every measure they can to protect your life and the others as well.

 Just make sure that your chosen facility has been audited by the Care Quality Commission. They will make sure that your chosen center has got the right systems in place to give quality and safe social care.

How Did Dry January Start?

Dry January was started by 4,000 people in 2013 and organized by the charity, Alcohol Change UK  until it got bigger and better with more than 100,000 participants signing up in 2020. The cause was not to stop people from drinking booze but to make it a conscious act. An activity where someone understands what they're doing and knows when too much is too much. 

The charity wants to educate and shift the cultural norms of booze, improve drinking behaviors and provide support and treatment to those that need a change in their lives.

So why praytell, is Dry January growing in popularity to the drinking community? Here's why.

Why Do People Participate in Dry January?

There are several positive reasons why people enjoy abstinence from alcohol in the first month of the year. And you may be inclined to join too once you understand what it can do to you.

Visible Effects You Would Surely Notice

After not taking any alcoholic beverages in a month, you would certainly feel that there's a certain glow in your skin. This is because alcohol is known to make you pee more than if you just drank water. Research has also shown that alcohol contains elements that speed up your skin's aging.

You will lose some of your excess pounds by sacrificing a month without your daily booze intake. Alcohol has been known to contribute to gaining weight because of the unhealthy calories it provides you. Your booze ingests surplus calories that don't make you feel full. Instead, it makes you crave for more food. 

When you give up a month of booze, expect a calmer mind and a more restful sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, alcohol contains a sleep-inducing chemical that helps you slumber instantly, but the system metabolizes that chemical, and so, you will be awake after several hours of sleep. Further, drinking before bed can lead to tolerance which will make you take more alcohol successively just to get yourself to sleep.

Positive Effects Inside Your Body

When there are visible changes that you notice from your physical self, surely, there will be positive things that are happening inside it too. 

Forgetting booze for a month will lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. Two things that go hand in hand when you notice another one or two pounds from your body. Lower cholesterol, in turn, reduces your risk of a stroke or any heart disease. 

Another great fact is that when you stop ingesting alcohol, your blood sugar also lowers, giving you a chance to avoid developing diabetes - an illness most of us know is a lifestyle disease. 

Wallet Thickness Changes

You will notice that not drinking saves you extra cash to be spent on other more important things. Maybe you can finally buy your girlfriend that expensive Gucci bag or give yourself an advanced birthday present. Whatever it is that you have missed because you spend too much boozing, this time you'll get it if you get your drinking habit in control. 

Take Another Look at Drinking

If you have survived the temptation of the liquor store and the pubs for a month, then probably you have somehow had an epiphany of some sort in taking control of your drinking behavior. The change may not be instantaneous but what matters is you got a glimpse of how it would feel like, and what will be your life like if you don't drink as much as you do before. 

Dry January, unlike many other causes, don't take their cause to the streets. Instead, they try to engage with the people who need them most and provide them with support and care that could eventually better their lives in the process.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal muscular atrophy is a group of genetic diseases that affects about 1 of every 6,000 to 10,000 births. It's an incurable motor neuron condition that occurs in babies of all races and genders.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Carrier Testing For Spinal Muscular Atrophy
How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?

How Can Good Self-Esteem Help You Through Recovery?
Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation

Knitting May Be Better For Anxiety Than Yoga or Mediation
How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery

How to Prepare for Tummy Tuck Surgery
Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential

Choose Ortho Molecular Products and Unlock your True Potential
Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?

Trotons Tech Magazine Explain About What Are the Best Video Editing Software Programs with the Market Offers?
An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents

An Inside Look Into the Psychological Effects of Workplace Accidents
5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage

5 Mistakes to avoid when scheduling a massage
Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?

Is Fight the New Drug an LDS Organization?
How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too

How Pets Have Helped During COVID-19 And How We Can Help Them Too
5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice

5 Things to Know About Eye Surgery Medical Malpractice
4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health

4 Foods That Can Boost Your Oral Health
How to Recover from an Illness or Injury

How to Recover from an Illness or Injury
Covid

How to Manage Your Mental Health During COVID-19
Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?

Stressed Out? Will Moving to the Suburbs Help Your Mental Health?
AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry

AI Breakthroughs in the Medical Industry
eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns

eConsulting in Addiction is Trending Amidst The Covid-19 Concerns
How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems

How does a Sudden Change in Weather Lead to Health Problems
Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?

Do You Have Any of These Lesser-Known Symptoms of Stress?
What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career

What to Expect from a Health Information Tech Career
Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners

Vegetable Gardening Know-how: A Basic Guide for Neophyte Gardeners
5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Overlook Your Mental Health
What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?

What Are the Signs That HGH Deficiency Is Cured?
Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?

Does Medicaid Cover Pregnancy?
How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?

How crisis intervention help to drug addiction recovery?
Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?

Exploring Nursing Careers: Which One is Right for You?
How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery

How to Take Care of Breast Implants after Surgery
Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding

Marriage & Mental Health: How To Find A Healthy Balance When Planning Your Wedding
Skills to Be Successful in Health Care

Skills to Be Successful in Health Care
What is the importance of basic life support?

What is the importance of basic life support?
5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder

5 Facts That Will Help You Understand Binge Eating Disorder
4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center

4 Signs of a Quality Eating Disorder Treatment Center
Red roses and burning candle over black background — Stock Image

What to Do When a Loved One Passes Away at Home