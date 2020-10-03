The real truth about building muscle mass

Close

Building muscle is a hot topic. Huge numbers of guys base their self-esteem on the amount of muscle that they have, and for good reason. More muscle means more strength, more capability, and more power. These are all important things for what our society considers 'the ideal man.'

For these reasons, there has been an insane amount of hype surrounding bodybuilding. However, there is also a lot of misinformation out there. At the end of the day, building muscle mass can be done a certain way - but you need to learn how to separate the truth from the lies.

That's what this article is about: teaching people how they can figure out the truth about building muscle mass.

The basics of building muscle

In a simple world, it would be easy to just say "you can build muscle by doing this."

Unfortunately, that's not the case. There are a lot of factors involved in growing muscle. If you're hoping for a magic supplement that helps you grow muscles overnight, you might be disappointed. There are certainly supplements that can help you grow more muscles, but you also need to factor in your body type, your lifestyle, and other things.

There is a basic formula that you can apply to building muscle, though, that can more-or-less be applied to most people. This formula is:

● Enough protein + resistance training + extra calories = more muscle.

● Enough protein + resistance training + fewer calories = weight loss, but no muscle loss.

Obviously, what is considered 'enough protein' varies from person to person. This is one of the reasons that there are so many different things to consider - because people have different body weights, different metabolisms, etc.

How much protein do I need?

Naturally, the first thing you're going to want to do is to figure out how much protein you actually need.

Generally, you need between .6 to .8 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight if you want to gain some muscle. That means that if you weigh 200 pounds, you're going to want to get between 120-160 grams of protein on a daily basis,

That might sound like a lot, and it kind of is. But it's manageable. If you're not willing to stuff your face with steaks, chicken, and fish everyday, you can rely on protein shakes and protein drinks. These might not provide you with the same quality of nutrition that you'd find if you were to eat whole foods, but they're certainly a great way for helping you get some extra protein.

Important truths about muscle building

There are a few things that you should know in regards to muscle building. These are the basic truths that define how far you can take your muscle building, and what you need to do to maximize your growth.

Muscle growth is limited

This is the one main truth that most people don't want to accept: that there's a limit to the amount of muscle that you can put on. Unless you want to force your body to go beyond its limits by using steroids or other substances (which will inevitably lead to dangerous and destructive repercussions down the road) then you need to accept that there's only so much muscle that you can put on.

There's also a limit to how quickly you can stack on muscle, so if you're not gaining muscle as quickly as you think you 'should be,' then don't worry: you're probably doing fine. Remember to respect your body and acknowledge its limitations as well as its strength.

Muscles need challenge

The human body is adaptable. When the body is presented with a challenge, it adapts and becomes stronger to meet that challenge. This principle can be useful for understanding how muscle growth works.

If you continually challenge your body with regular resistance training, it will rise to meet the challenge. You will develop bigger, stronger muscles so that you can lift the same weight easily.

Muscles need rest

Rest is just as important as exercise. If you don't give your muscles time to rest and repair, then you're simply not going to gain any muscle. Instead, you'll end up in a permanent state of fatigue.

Resistance training is great for muscle building

Resistance training is based on volume, and it's the best way for you to actually put on new muscle. Strength training is good for producing more testosterone and improving overall strength, but if you want to look bigger and more muscular, resistance training is your friend.

This means that you should do 3 sets of between 10-20 reps for each of your major muscle groups. Don't hesitate to talk to a coach or a professional trainer. They'll teach you how to really maximize your muscles so you can get the most out of your workout.

Supplements aren't always necessary

The truth is that you don't always need bodybulding supplements. In fact, some professionals believe that you don't need supplements at all if you're getting enough protein and you're working out on a regular basis.

This also applies to timing. Some people think that you need to take a supplement right before your workout, or right after your workout. If you're eating enough protein on a regular basis, then timing doesn't really matter at all because your body will have access to a continuous storehouse of protein.

This means that whenever you challenge your muscles, you will have the necessary protein for them to grow stronger. Repeat this process and your muscles will continue to get bigger and stronger.

Conclusion

There is a lot of misinformation out there about building muscle. The truth is that it's really quite a simple process. Supplements, complicated workout routines, and other workout techniques can be helpful, but if you're following the basic tenets of bodybuilding, you don't really need them.

All that you really need is enough protein and a regular resistance training workout routine. Do this for several days each week and you'll be putting on muscle in no time.

