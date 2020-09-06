5 Most Common Injuries Suffered On A Cruise Ship

Close

Living in close quarters with other strangers increases the number of contacts people have with other passengers as well as crew members. Cruise ships are breeding grounds for microorganisms that spread quickly from one person to another in a confined space filled with thousands of people. But onshore excursions also pose a problem to passengers who engage in dangerous activities, such as hiking up tall mountains and ruins.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association's Global Passenger Report, the average age of a passenger is 46.7 years old. Almost 20% of all passengers are between the ages of 60 and 69. Because of the older average age of cruise ship passengers, there is a higher need to provide medical care to passengers and a demand for competent onboard care. Here is a list of the most common injuries suffered on a cruise ship.

Slip-and-Fall

Slip-and-Falls are the most common cause of serious cruise ship injuries. Slip and fall accidents are very common on cruise ships because walkways are outdoors, and water can be sprayed from the ocean or remain after rain. Passengers can also slip and fall if there are substances on the floor, such as from food and drinks spilling. Slippery decks can make cruise ships very dangerous.

Sexual Assault Or Battery

Sexual assault on cruise ships is, unfortunately, more common than people may realize. But just like sexual assault on land, there may be more than are reported due to fear. Statistically, minors are more likely to be assaulted by members of the crew than any other demographic. According to The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010, sexual crimes that have been committed on cruise ships must be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Medical Malpractice

Sometimes cruise ships and the countries that they sail to have limited facilities that are unable to provide the standard of care necessary onboard. Cruise line companies will say that they have adequate and competent medical staff, but some of the staff are not licensed in the U.S., and they may not have all of the equipment necessary to handle a wide variety of emergency needs. This can lead to cases of negligence and other forms of medical malpractice including:

Failure to treat life-threatening conditions or illnesses, such as a heart attack

Failure to refer sick or injured passengers to a high-quality or sufficient medical facility at a port that can treat that person's condition or illness

Misdiagnosing an illness

Cruise ship companies can be held legally responsible for negligence when they do not provide adequate medical care to passengers.

Activity Injuries

There are many fun things that you can do on an on a shore excursion. There's parasailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, zip-lining and so many other fun activities for families and explorers alike. But any activity comes with the risk of a minor injury, such as sprains, to life-threatening injuries, such as falls that affect the spine and head.

Illnesses

While outbreaks are not frequent, they are increasing. Cruise ships are often associated with outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses. One famous example, other than the novel coronavirus COVID-19, is the norovirus, which causes nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain.

