Not Getting Enough Sleep? The Most Common Sleep Disorders

Close

Not getting enough sleep is a real bummer. It's hard to get through the day when you haven't gotten enough rest the night before. In addition to making you feel tired, lack of sleep can lead to other health issues. If you're having trouble sleeping, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor to find out what's going on. Chances are there's a way to treat the issue so that you can get back to slumbering all night long. Learn everything you need to know here.

Snoring

Snoring isn't technically considered a sleep disorder, but if you snore, you may not be getting adequate rest at night. Likewise, if you sleep next to someone who snores, chances are you aren't sleeping enough either. According to experts, about 40 percent of men snore and 24 percent of women snore. If you're the culprit, you should be aware that snoring has some pretty serious health risks. You may not be getting enough oxygen, which isn't good for your brain. Snoring may also put a strain on your heart and can lead to weight gain. Sleeping on your side, avoiding alcohol before bed, losing excess weight or using a snoring device are all ways to help.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) causes an unpleasant tingling or itching in the legs, causing you to have the sudden urge to move them. This can make it hard to get a restful night sleep, but there is hope. There are supplements that can help. You might also try getting more exercise and stretching your legs during the day or having a regular massage. Maintain a regular sleep schedule and avoid eating before bedtime are other ways to combat RLS.

Insomnia

When you have insomnia, you struggle to stay asleep during the nighttime hours, but you may also have a hard time staying awake during daylight hours. You may wake up during the night and not be able to go back to sleep. The condition can be short term, but it might also be chronic. It increases the risk of high blood pressure, obesity, anxiety, slow reaction time, and trouble concentrating. Common treatments include following a consistent bedtime routine and sleep pattern and avoiding caffeine and heavy meals before bed. For some people, medication can help you get back on track.

Narcolepsy

This condition isn't as common as other sleep disorders but estimates show that it affects 1 in every 2,000 to 3,000 people. It's characterized by sleep paralysis, sleep attacks, and hallucinations. It can also result in loss of muscle control. It can disrupt your sleep at night and cause you to feel very sleepy during the day. There is no cure for narcolepsy, but it can be treated with counseling, healthy lifestyle choices, and creating a consistent sleep routine.

Bruxism

This condition is diagnosed as people who grind their teeth during the night. It's one of the more common sleep disorders and is most often caused by stress and anxiety. You might not realize you are doing this but will notice that you aren't getting restful sleep at night. Wearing a mouthguard, applying a warm compress to your jaw before bed, meditating, and controlling stress levels are all ways to help prevent you from grinding your teeth so you can sleep well.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is characterized by depression symptoms during the winter months when there isn't as much natural light to take advantage of. In addition, it can make it difficult to wake up in the morning and may interfere with your energy levels when you are awake. It might also cause you to want to sleep during the day, disrupting your sleep at night. Light therapy, antidepressant medications, and psychotherapy are common ways to treat SAD.

It is a common misconception that a poor sleeping surface is the cause of sleeping disorders but, as you can see, your mattress does not usually cause sleep problems. If you're stiff and sore when you wake up, you might consider a new bed, but most sleep conditions can be blamed on something else. If you're struggling to get enough sleep, Talk to your doctor so you can diagnose the problem and decide how to treat it. Adequate sleep is vital to your health and you'll be glad you did something about it.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare