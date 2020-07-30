Friday, July 31, 2020
This is What You Do When Your Blood Sugar is Too High

Let's set the scene. You just tested your blood sugar levels, and they came back high. Now what? First, don't panic, as this is more common than what you may think. With high blood sugar, there are quite a few methods you can utilize to get it under control quickly and efficiently, so you can still continue on with your normal day.

First, let's look at what high blood sugar mean to your body. High blood sugar is actually a condition where the sugar levels within the blood are raised to a height where they are extremely high for healthy bodily functions to take place. To take this understanding a step further, we'll look into what to do if this does occur and when to seek medical attention if it escalates beyond your control.

These are the Symptoms for High Blood Sugar

We all know extremes are not good. Although both low and high blood sugar levels are not good for your body, they also yield different symptoms. These are some of the following more common signs to look out for when you suspect your blood sugar levels aren't where they should be.

  • Increased thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Trouble Breathing
  • Fruity Breath Odor
  • Dry Mouth

Drink More Water

Water is always the best remedy! One of the most natural methods for getting rid of high blood sugar is by drinking more water as part of your daily routine. The water will help to remove excess sugar from your blood through urine, which will also help to avoid dehydration at the same time.

Administer Insulin Treatments

If your blood sugar is too high, a rapid-acting insulin treatment may be needed using pen needles as a way to stabilize the body's sugar levels. Once the treatment is administered, check your levels again after 15-30 minutes to see if your body is responding and going back to normal or if the levels then drop too low.

When this does occur, and this is the method you choose, select pen needles that will provide minimal to no discomfort in order to make the treatment as smooth and seamless as possible. 

Exercise More

When you exercise, physical labor will have the body demanding glucose for energy. The cells will then deliver glucose to the muscles and blood sugar levels will drop as the result. Engaging in exercise that has your blood pumping more than regular is what will help the high levels to go down. An example would be to do cardio activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, or dancing.

Come up with a new daily routine that adds exercise to your life on a regular basis, so you can stay active and healthy!

Add These Foods to Your Diet

To prevent blood sugar levels from rising, it's vital to add the following foods to your diet. Each of these will help to balance your body's levels, especially if used routinely.

  • Whole wheat bread
  • Fruits
  • Sweet potatoes and yams
  • Oatmeal
  • Nuts
  • Legumes
  • Garlic
  • Cold-water fish

When to Go to the Emergency Room

While it is common that diabetes can cause high blood sugar, there are extreme instances that could lead you to the emergency room if you're not careful.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) is a more serious condition that can commonly stem from having Type 1 Diabetes. This occurs when your blood sugar levels are so high that an acidic substance called ketones builds up to dangerously high levels in your body. Some of the most common symptoms are frequent urination, extreme thirst, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. If these symptoms occur, it's extremely important to seek medical attention immediately.  

Do you currently experience high blood sugar?

Let us know your thoughts and the methods you use to stabilize your own levels.

