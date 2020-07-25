Spot The Warning Signs That It's Time to Visit a Dentist

Close

Generally speaking, every person should visit the dentist at least twice a year. That said, there are various reasons why an individual may need to visit a dentist outside regular checkups and cleanings.

When you spot the warning signs that something isn't quite right with your teeth, make an appointment with your dentist to assess the situation. If you choose to avoid visiting the dentist, the condition can get worse and become more costly and detrimental to your health in the long run.

Make an appointment with a dental professional when you experience significant discomfort or any other signs of an oral problem to receive the right diagnosis and solution.

Don't ignore the common warning signs that it's time to visit the dentist:

Tooth Pain or Swelling

If you experience tooth pain or swelling, make an appointment with your dentist to identify the cause of the discomfort and get the resources you need to manage it.

If your tooth pain subsides over a couple of days, however, refrain from cancelling your appointment. Your body may have combatted the issue (an infection, etc.), but the root problem could still exist.

Headaches or Jaw Soreness

Jaw soreness, which often contributes to headaches, can be a sign that it's time to talk to a dentist about your occlusion.

The Oral Health Foundation describes dental occlusion as how your teeth and jaw meet and states that, if your teeth don't fit together properly, you may be having problems with your teeth, gums, or the temporo-mandibular joint or muscles that move your jaw.

When your teeth don't fit together properly or grind, it can cause issues with your teeth, jaw muscles, gums, and more.

Gum Inflammation

Your gums directly reflect your overall oral health and should not go unnoticed. For example, if you notice that your gums are inflamed or swollen, this sign could signify more serious issues.

For example, inflamed gums can indicate gingivitis or, more seriously, periodontitis. The latter is a severe oral condition that can cause your teeth to fall out when not treated early.

White Spots on Your Teeth or Gums

White spots on your teeth or gums are the first sign of dental decay - an infection caused by bacteria and acid that dissolves your enamel.

Dental decay is a severe issue that should get treated as early as possible. The unfortunate reality is that dental decay has few symptoms and, as a result, can go unnoticed. It's essential to visit a dentist to treat this issue as soon as you can.

Enhanced Sensitivity to Temperature of Foods

If you find that your teeth are more sensitive to hot and cold foods or liquids, that's a sign that you may be dealing with dental decay as a result of a cavity. When this decay continues unnoticed, it travels to the center of your teeth, impacts the nerves and blood vessels, and causes sensitivity and discomfort as a result.

Make sure to make your appointment when you start to experience this sensation to treat your cavity before it further decays your teeth and becomes a more difficult situation for your oral health.

