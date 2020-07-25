Close

(Photo : When Diabetics Don't Have Access to Insulin)

People with type 1 diabetes rely on insulin to live a healthy and fulfilling life. Unfortunately, insulin has become increasingly harder to obtain in America due to its exorbitant prices and legal nuances. This leaves people with diabetes in the U.S. with limited access to the medication.

People with diabetes don't produce enough insulin, or in some cases, any at all. When people with diabetes don't have access to insulin due to the lack of a prescription or the funds to afford the medication, the health impacts can be detrimental.

Fortunately, there are online prescription referral services like BuyInsulin that exist to help Americans buy insulin from Canada at a more affordable price point.

When Type 1 Diabetics Don't Take Insulin:

Type 1 diabetics - which is about 5% to 10% of all people with diabetes - rely on insulin to live and can experience severe and fatal effects from not utilizing their prescribed amount of medication.

The unfortunate reality is that, because insulin is so expensive in the U.S., those who do obtain a prescription may take less than required so that it can last longer. This can pose a risk as all type 1 diabetics should take their prescribed amount of insulin to avoid severe health effects.

People with type 1 diabetes can consider buying Canadian insulin online to access safe and affordable medication.

High Blood Glucose Levels

The Society for Endocrinology explains that, when the body doesn't have enough insulin, it cannot move glucose from its blood to its cells. This ultimately results in high blood glucose levels, which puts the body at risk. When a body reaches high glucose levels, the excess glucose can spill into the urine, resulting in thirst, frequent urination, and dehydration.

Hyperglycemia & DKA

When an individual with type 1 diabetes doesn't take enough insulin, they will experience high blood sugar (also known as hyperglycemia.) This rise in blood sugar can cause the individual to feel ill and can even result in severe conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Healthline describes DKA as "when your blood sugar is very high and acidic substances called ketones build up to dangerous levels in your body." DKA is a common complication associated with type 1 diabetes but is far less common (albeit possible) in type 2 diabetics.

Weight Loss & Fatigue

The body needs insulin so that its cells can use glucose for energy. Without enough insulin, the body cannot take in this energy through fat and muscle, which can result in fatigue and weight loss. Without insulin, the body uses fat to make new energy and produces acid, which can have severe implications on one's health.

Additional Risks:

Not taking insulin or skipping insulin injections to make a prescription last longer can have adverse effects and put an individual at risk of infection and other long-term health issues.

When Type 2 Diabetics Don't Take Insulin:

90% to 95% of people in the world with diabetes are type 2 diabetics. According to Health, while some type 2 diabetics live without insulin, others may rely on insulin indefinitely.

Although some individuals with type 2 diabetes can live without insulin, there are specific times where a type 2 diabetic may require insulin to rectify their blood sugar. Examples include after diagnosis or after an event like pregnancy.

Those with type 2 diabetes are less likely to experience blood sugar (hypoglycemia) than type 1 diabetics. That said, they can lose consciousness if they go for an extended period with low blood sugar due to a lack of insulin.

The good news is that the symptoms of low blood sugar in type 2 diabetics is easy to spot due to clear warning signs like sweating, shaking, anxiety, and hunger. Insulin will ensure the rise of one's blood sugar but, when in a bind, a little bit of sugar from candy, juice, or glucose sugars can do the trick for temporary relief.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare