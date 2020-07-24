How to Give Your Dog the Care They Deserve

Close

Our dogs provide us with unconditional loyalty and love. They're there to greet us when we come home and offer us quiet companionship on those dark days.

It's only right to make sure that we make the right choices for their well-being in return.

This guide aims to show you how you can go the extra mile and make sure your dog gets the care they deserve.

Make Sure They Get the Right Diet

Good dog nutrition contributes to preventing obesity and gum disease. So, it's essential to make sure your dog gets the correct diet. While dog diet advice can vary slightly based on their size and breed, there are a few key things you can still keep in mind when thinking about what to feed them.

Make sure the dog food is of high quality. If you aren't sure, take a look at the ingredients on the back of the food packaging. You want to aim for a dog food high in protein, so you should only buy one containing meat within the first three ingredients listed.

Ideally, you should also avoid feeding your dog human food as much as possible. Excessive snacking outside of mealtimes can contribute to obesity in your dog, just like it can with you. Besides causing long term health issues, you should also be aware that some human food is actually poisonous to dogs, so be vigilant.

Look After Their Teeth

Dogs need to take care of their teeth just as much we do. Although it might sound silly to brush your dog's teeth, it's essential to prevent tooth loss and other gum disease complications.

A popular option is to give your dog edible chews such as rawhide or pig ears. However, you might find that your dog eats them too quickly to feel the benefit of them, making them more of a snack or treat.

A healthier option could be to purchase a specially manufactured dog toy that aims to clean your dog's teeth like a toothbrush while they play. You can learn more about whether this could be a good option for your dog by consulting your veterinarian or looking at a range of sources online.

Take Care of Their Long Term Health

You should never hesitate to take your dog to the veterinarian for regular check-ups, and it's essential that you find them to be trustworthy and knowledgeable. If you ever feel unsure about your veterinarian's advice, you can always get a second opinion from another veterinarian.

Your vet should check your dog's eyes, mouth, fur, and vitals when you visit and provide you clear advice based on their findings. They may also suggest seasonal vaccinations and preventative treatments for parasites such as ticks and heartworm.

It's crucial to work with your veterinarian and follow their recommendations because it's key to ensuring that your dog lives a long and happy life.

Care for Their Appearance

Your dog's grooming needs will vary depending on their breed. A long-haired dog will need to regularly visit the groomers to have their fur trimmed while a short-haired dog's coat will require less maintenance.

In general, it's important to regularly brush your dog's coat to keep it in good condition and prevent excess fur shedding. You should also aim to wash them at least every 1-3 months, depending on their lifestyle and breed.

Look After Your Pal

Dogs are living creatures who need social interaction and mental stimulation in order to be happy. Play with them regularly and take them for walks to spark their imagination. Make sure they have plenty of toys to chew and engage with. Show them how important they are to you by caring for them properly, and soon enough, you'll find yourself with a happy and well looked after dog.

