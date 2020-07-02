Close

(Photo : Healthy Ways to Cope with Anxiety During the Pandemic)

The coronavirus came on the scene and swept across the nation in a way that no one was really prepared for. To try and slow the spread of the virus officials mandated the closing of non-essential businesses and schools, the cancellation of outdoor events and large gatherings, and the restriction of travel. These changes then had a rippled effect on everyday life.

The Psychological Impact

Parents found themselves out of jobs or working from home, students had to adjust to virtual learning, budgets were stretched thin, families have been separated from their loved ones, and all normal activities and routines came to a halt. As experts warned, it would only be a matter of time before mental illness and emotional overwhelm became a major problem for Americans.

If you were to ask the average American how the coronavirus pandemic makes them feel, fearful, worried, panicked, and anxious are likely at the top of the list. With no definitive answer as to when there will be a treatment, vaccination, or a full return to normalcy, many people are left wondering how they'll continue to survive. This constant worrying and fear can eventually give way to mental health problems.

What Can You Do?

It's true that these are scary and uncertain times. Focusing all of your physical and mental energy on what you have no control over will only cause more issues for you. Though it can be difficult, there are strategies you can try to cope with your anxiety during the pandemic.

Minimize time accessing coronavirus-related content - You need to be aware of current events - especially now. However, absorbing too much negative content can trigger your anxiety. Try to minimize your time accessing coronavirus-related content to no more than an hour a day.

Seek help - What are your biggest stressors during the pandemic? Are you worried about paying the bills? Did losing your job cost you your health insurance? Do you not have enough money to afford groceries and other essentials? If you've answered yes to any of these questions, there are programs available to assist you. Filing unemployment, applying for government benefits, and signing up for affordable healthcare can essentially solve your problem and consequently relieve your anxiety.

Drink Green Tea - Getting a daily dose of green tea is better for you than you thought possible. Helping with your skin, your gut, and your headspace; green tea is one of the easiest daily drinks you can use to supplement your health routine already. As many of us know, we drink too much coffee but can't stop. Try switching to green tea after lunch or in the mid-afternoon and watch your mood and body change.

Get Some Sleep - With all that's going on the stress and anxiety are likely keeping you up at night. Failure to get enough sleep, however, can cause problems with concentration, focus, and mood. If you can't seem to get rest, try things like creating a bedtime routine, turning off all devices, darkening the room, adjusting the temperature, removing all distractions, or invest in a YNM cooling weighted blanket for better sleep.

Get Outside - A simple way to ease your anxiety during the pandemic is to get outside. While it may still be best to stay close to home, that doesn't mean you can venture outdoors and take in nature. Sit in your backyard, relax on your front porch, take a walk around your neighborhood, head to a nearby park, or visit the beach when it's not crowded. Breathing in the fresh air, listening to the sounds of nature, and focusing your attention on the here and now can all be beneficial in helping to ease anxiety.

It has indeed been a rough couple of months. Unfortunately, no one has any real idea of if or when all of this madness will end. Be that as it may, allowing unforeseen circumstances that you have no control over to control your mind is the last thing you want to do. If you work the above-mentioned tips on a regular basis, you'll find that your mood is improved, giving you the emotional strength you need to make it through this fight.

