What Are the Most Common Causes of Disability?

Brantford, Ontario / Canada - December 30 2019 Ministry of Community Social Services Ontario Disability Support Program Building Entrance (Photo : Bigstock)

Nobody takes a new job assuming they are going to get hurt; however, accidents can happen at any time. When an accident takes place, this could lead to serious injuries. This could cause someone to have to miss an extended amount of time from work. How is a family supposed to make ends meet if someone is hurt and can't work? This is where disability benefits, with the guidance of an experienced disability lawyer, can be helpful. What are some of the most common causes of disability? These are some of the most common causes of disability in Ontario.

One of the most common reasons why someone might need to seek disability benefits in Ontario is back pain. There are a number of reasons why someone might suffer from back pain. One of the most common is called a herniated disc. Those who work jobs involving manual labor are particularly prone to developing a herniated disc. This could make it hard to walk, stand, and go to work. Many people who suffer a herniated disc end up with shooting pains that run down the leg. Some people with a herniated disc could require surgery that might cause them to miss an extended period of time from work.

Another common cause of disability in Ontario is arthritis. This is a chronic inflammatory disease that can degrade the cartilage that is usually present between the joints. This can lead to serious mobility problems. While there are medications and surgical procedures that might be able to help people who suffer from arthritis, it might not be enough to allow people to return to work full-time. this is another area where disability benefits can help people make ends meet while they seek proper medical care.

Finally, one of the most common causes of disability in the local area is cancer. As people in Canada continue to live longer and longer, cancer is only going to get more common. When someone develops cancer, they often have to undergo prolonged courses of treatment that could weaken the immune system. Without an immune system, people will not be able to go to work. Even a minor illness could be life-threatening. Furthermore, people might not have the energy to work remotely. Combined with the expenses of medical care, families could be in dire financial straits. This is another area where disability benefits can be helpful.

Disability benefits can be helpful in this situation; however, the bad news is that some people might have their applications for disability benefits denied. This is where a trained disability lawyer can be helpful. People depend on their incomes to support themselves and their families. When people are unable to work, disability benefits can be helpful. Rely on the experience of a compassionate disability attorney to guide someone through this process.

