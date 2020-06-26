Best Software To Run A Business From A Distance

Close

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the world suddenly started operating entirely from behind the screens. This change increased the need for an all-in-one system for small businesses. As they say, "the show must go on" - your business should also keep running because your dreams never stop.

The remote PC access software is a highly required business tool, which can connect you and your employees over a platform and allow secure collaboration. While choosing the best all-in-one system for small businesses, there many factors to consider, like security, budget, and available features.

What to look for in an all-in-one system for small businesses?

Remote access on multiple devices

The basic purpose of a remote access software is to enable communicating with the host PC. You should also look for the software with advanced features of connecting to multiple monitors, different OS, and also permit restricted access.

Help and Support

The technical team of your software must be agile and available for your assistance, at least in the office hours. The team must be vigilant for clients accessing from different time zones. A comprehensive user guide can be further useful.

Security

You should give utmost priority to the security assurance of the software. Your work data and bills contain sensitive data, and you should only trust the software with 128-bit or 256-bit encryption.

Delivery options

While you are managing your business work from home, if you can get the delivery services for your buyers in any software, it will be the best deal to grab.

Searching for the best software to run your business?

Yes, we can help you with our thoroughly researched and analysed list of remote PC access and e-commerce software.

These are the all-in-one system for small businesses, which can take your business management to the premium tier.

With these, your business can be more flexible and also serve your clients in the best possible way.

Intrigued? Let's find out more about them.

Lightspeed

E-commerce is the future of the business industry, and the COVID-19 situation has made platforms like Lightspeed vital for businesses.

It offers a 14-day free trial for unlimited access to all its features, upon signup and does not require your credit card details.

You can contact your customers directly at their homes by taking your business online.

As you get accustomed to the new style, Lightspeed provides you with free webinars with e-commerce experts who can share their experience and help you conduct your business better from home.

Delivery services secured for maintaining the norms of social distancing, and still, serving to the buyers.

Lightspeed is not for communicating from your home to your office, but by reaching out to your buyers, right from your home. This makes it the best software to conduct business and delivery services from a distance.

Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist is designed primarily for small and medium scale businesses. It is an unattended access plan that makes use of the LAN connection to start and shut down the remote computers.

File transfer up to 2 GB can be rendered smoothly. However, you may notice a lag for files exceeding 2 GB, and thus, the data may need to be broken up and transferred.

With a free trial of 15 days, you can choose a payment plan based on your requirements. Plans range between $8 to $25 per month per technician.

Remote Support includes custom reporting, reconnect, reboot, multimonitor navigation, screen capture, and file transfer.

The advanced plan allows you to record your screen, voice and video call, remote printing, and also supports IoT devices and smartphones.

As Zoho Assist completely works with cloud storage, you can seamlessly interact with all your computers remotely, with AES 256-bit data encryption.

Zoho also offers free online training for beginners, a user guide, and a user forum to clear all your queries regarding their plans and services.

Wix

If you only wish to create a catalogue of your products and not reach out to your audience, Wix is your go-to option.

The user interface is very interactive, and you can easily customize it to increase the visual appeal.

You get plenty of creative control over the website and can design your store, add videos, images, etc.

You cannot sell over social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest with Wix.

You can get started with the Wix website building at $23 to $49 annually.

Wix is great for building your online website and getting started with the business from a distance. However, it does not offer delivery services for your products, unlike Lightspeed.

ConnectWise Control

Connecting over PC, tablet, or Mac devices, ConnectWise is customizable and helps you connect with your employees and office computers.

The price range varies from $30 to $45, depending on the plan you choose.

It has a 14-day free trial period from which you can opt-out, anytime you want.

This is an installation based software that helps you share your files over different platforms, and thus, ensures smooth backend processes.

With text chat, remote printing, multimonitor support, and annotation, you can also add surveys and extensions.

It gives two-factor authentication and AES 256-bit encryption for guaranteed security of data.

So, these are our picks for the best all-in-one system for small businesses. While they all help you in conducting your business online, from a distance, Lightspeed stands out by reaching out to the audience. Try the one that appeals to you the most and continue your hustle to succeed in the business world.

