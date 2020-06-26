Four Alternative Therapies For Body Pain Conditions

Close

Since the inception of modern medicine, people have put the fate of their health in the hands of medical doctors. The standard practice involves a GP diagnosing your condition and then treating it.

Treatment for the condition usually involves taking medication of a pharmaceutical nature. There are times, however, when these drugs don't seem to help or create other unrelated problems. Another option for this is to consider more natural methods.

This article will look at some of the alternative therapies that can be used for treating conditions associated with body pain.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient type of Asiatic medicine. It involves inserting thin needles in strategic "acupoints" of the body to improve energy flow. This is believed to be the movement inside the body of neurohormonal pathways.

According to Chinese medicine, ailments and diseases are caused by a disruption in this energy flow. Acupuncture is also done differently depending on whether your specialist does it in accordance with the Chinese, Japanese, or Korean methods.

Acupuncture is believed to assist by releasing endorphins, which are the natural pain-killing chemicals in the body. It's also said to have an impact on the part of the brain that affects serotonin levels.

Acupuncture is becoming a popular treatment option at several clinics. Even though small needles are used, the people at Activa Clinics assure you that it's safe and painless. It is mostly recommended for relieving backache, nerve pain, shingles, and other anxiety-related conditions.

Reflexology

This healing method also has eastern origins. It is based on the premise of pressure points located on the hands, feet, and ears. The Reflexologist will apply pressure to specific areas of these extremities. The massage is conducted in a particular way without using oils or creams, and certification is needed to engage in this practice.

The feet are the most common extremity used in reflexology, and the patient is often shown a chart depicting which pressure point affects which body part.

TENS Therapy

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENs) is the use of electrical currents to therapeutically stimulate a patient's nerves. These are tiny pulses of electricity and are generated by a portable stimulator device.

TENs treatment sessions are typically around 15 minutes long. This provokes an increase in blood flow and thus facilitates healing. The primary medical use for TENs is the reduction of pain.

Clinical studies have shown that this method is effective in relieving both acute and chronic pain. Even though it has been proven effective, it's not for everybody. This is mainly due to the fact that electrical current is used and is not recommended for people with heart conditions or epilepsy.

Homeopathy

Homeopathy is an alternative medicine that uses natural substances only. These ingredients are given in minute doses. The basis of this method is that your body is designed to heal itself, and that tiny amounts of natural materials encourage the body to start healing itself.

The substances used are similar to those which bring on the symptoms of the ailment. It is believed that "like cures like." Various diseases can be treated with homeopathy, including pain conditions.

The FDA oversees homeopathic medicine in the United States, but whether or not it is a safe and effective method is often debated.

Healing With Alternative Methods

Alternative methods of healing may seem peculiar at first glance. The unconventional techniques may not necessarily suit everyone's needs, especially since some are controversial.

They may not be scientifically based, but the need for a solution outside of pharmaceuticals may encourage you to consider such options. When traditional medicine is not quite doing the trick, thinking outside the box and trying one of these options may bring surprising results.

