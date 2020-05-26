Identify Ways How Organizations Can Benefit from a Self-Service Integration Platform

Close

The behavior of consumers has undergone an enormous change in the past decade. The rise of cloud applications and mobile apps as a result of digital revolution enable users meet their end goals with a simple tap or click. Information is more accessible than ever and critical tasks can be completed without any additional effort or difficulty. Data connectivity has become fast and efficient. And, processes along with business workflow have streamlined. For example, now business users are armed with information (enabled through centralized access), which makes them informed when making a decision. And, improved decision-making directly corresponds to improved sales and ultimately revenue.

Even when the world of business has advanced owing to the presence of technologies, there is still a multitude of solutions that fail to offer aid to help these very consumers become even more successful and self-sufficient. These consumers rely on IT support to collect data from myriad data sources and use it proactively. However, IT teams grapple with handling data to deliver better outcomes in a timely manner, mainly due to the unending queue of requests. This greatly reduces IT productivity and organizational ability to analyze and use data with ease as well as precision. As a result, companies are left with no choice but to make decisions with half of the data they either collect or produce. This slows down the project as users don't have access to complete data. Insufficient data results in poor decisions. And, only one single bad business decision can cost companies an arm and a leg and perpetuate long-term side negative impact that can harm their reputation and branding.

To meet the consumers' demands and empower their colleagues to make right decisions, IT teams are selecting self-service integration solutions to facilitate decision-making, speed up innovation, avoid costly mistakes, and improve IT productivity. It allows business users eliminate tedious data gathering techniques and build a smoother symbiosis between enterprise systems in a hybrid network. In addition, it builds connectivity with 10X speed without IT intervention. Consequently, IT teams can focus on IT governance, thus improving productivity.

To conclude, with the help of self-service data integration tool, businesses can empower even non-technical users integrate easily without the need to rely on IT. Business users can be turned into citizen integration capabilities automate processes and scale integrations between target and source applications. In addition, these solutions help IT teams maximize productivity and cut down overhead costs by navigating support tasks to employees, and this frees up IT to work on complex tasks.

For better understanding, delve into benefits of self-service integration solutions.

1. Enhance decision-making through data democratization: Self-service integration gives power to employees or users to integrate, turning them into citizen integrators. By doing so, IT teams provide users access to information they require to make informed decisions. By streamlining and speeding up the decision-making process, companies can create more sales, and so revenue.

2. Accelerate employee productivity and reduce overhead costs: An employee spends 392 hours which is almost 2.5 months on collecting, cleansing, and analyzing data. This is a lot of time and money almost $3.1 million. Rather than waiting for IT teams to provide data, employees can turn to a low-code self-service integration platform to get data. By simplifying the accessing of data, employees can easily obtain all data and use it for various purposes-they can employ this quality data to make decisions, drive operations, and whatnot. Employees, therefore, become more productive. Not to mention, the overall costs reduce by leaps and bounds.

3. Increase customer onboarding speed for better experiences: Users can bank on self-service integration platform to integrate faster. Companies can, as a result, onboard customers up to 80% faster. And by onboarding customers faster, they can offer delightful experiences that help them set a powerful Net Promoter Score.

4. Improve organizational results: By providing secured data access to employees, they can be empowered. They can gather data easily to make quality-driven decisions with utmost ease. This optimizes customer experiences as well as satisfaction. Hence, organizations can strengthen their employees to gain a competitive edge.

To conclude, self-service integration platform helps businesses enhance decision-making, improve employee productivity, accelerate customer onboarding, and boost outcomes.

