Close

(Photo : Longevity-Is the Secret in Metformin?)

No one wants to get old. Old age places severe limitations on the body and mind. Fortunately, we now know that this is not an inevitable process that we all must go through. One of the most studied products with anti-aging benefits is called "Metformin." In this article, we will explain the science behind the phenomenon of Metformin in reversing aging. Furthermore, we will elucidate the potential benefit of Metformin when compared to other anti-aging pills. Finally, we will highlight the recent evidence for the anti-aging properties of Metformin.

Can Metformin Alter the Aging Process?

Aging can be defined as the time-related progressive deterioration of the physiological functions required for fertility and survival. Aging is the key driver of most diseases from heart disease to cancer, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, cataracts, cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. All these characteristics of aging affect everyone at a point in one's life. No wonder most of us are interested in slowing down that process​-if not stopping it. Thanks to the great effort of several scientists, as a result of relentless research effort, they have been able to identify a pill called Metformin. Metformin is a unique biguanide compound primarily derived from a guanidine derivative found in Galega officinalis plant. Metformin can slow down the aging process and appearance of age-related disease. But how you may wonder?

The Scientific basis of anti-aging properties of Metformin

Metformin elicits favorable anti-aging properties by targeting and modulating conserved pathways associated with aging at the cellular and organismal levels. One key mechanism that Metformin uses to slow down aging is its ability to reduce the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), thereby reducing oxidative DNA damage. The molecular basis for this is their ability to inhibit mitochondrial complex 1 in the electron transport chain. Metformin is also capable of suppressing hepatic gluconeogenesis via AMP-activated protein kinase AMPK activation. AMPK is a crucial regulator of energy balance. The downregulation of genes encoding gluconeogenic enzymes, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase (PEPCK), and glucose-6-phosphatase (G6Pase) is another mechanism that Metformin uses to suppress hepatic gluconeogenesis. This mechanism also relies on the ability of Metformin to activate AMPK.

Furthermore, Metformin enhances glucose homeostasis via an increase in insulin-independent phosphorylation of insulin receptor and insulin receptor substrates (IRS)-1 and (IRS)-2, and subsequent translocation of glucose transporters GLUT4 to the plasma membrane. Metformin is also capable of enhancing insulin sensitivity and glycolysis. AMPK activation by Metformin also helps in decreasing insulin levels, IGF-1 signaling, and has inhibitors of the protein kinase mTOR. mTOR signaling pathway plays a crucial role in aging and aging-related diseases, such as cancer and metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, Metformin is capable of favorably influencing metabolic and cellular processes intricately linked with the development of age-related conditions, such as inflammation, fatty liver, autophagy, protein glycation, and cellular senescence.

Benefits of Metformin when compared to other anti-aging pills

Metformin is effective, but it also has a long-standing record of safety compared to other pills. It is one of the most widely used antidiabetic drugs globally. Metformin can be excreted intact in the urine without being metabolized by the liver or kidney. The absorption rate of the oral dose into the systemic circulation is about 50%-60% and is distributed in most tissues at similar concentrations. Unlike other drugs that may "bring one benefit or another (such as certain hormones and other fad medicine), most of them do a lot of damage to one's health in the long run.

Evidence showing the anti-aging properties of Metformin

Scientific data on the effectiveness of Metformin in halting and reversing aging is overwhelming. Metformin can modulate the biology of aging both in model organisms and in humans. For instance, in C. elegans, Metformin extends their lifespan by altering their microbiome. Also, in outbred female mice, Metformin has been shown to increase their mean lifespan by 40%. Also, Metformin has been shown to delay the onset of carcinoma and extend lifespan by a mean of 8% in a breast cancer model and extend lifespan by 20% in a male mouse model of Huntington's disease.

Human Studies of Metformin, specifically targeting age-related diseases, have also shown that it is a magical pill that can be used to delay aging. Several clinical trial data have shown this to be true. One such trial is the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) done in the U.S. In this randomized trial, more than 3,000 subjects were randomly assigned to placebo, Metformin (850 mg twice daily), or a lifestyle modification program. At the end of the trial, Metformin reduced the incidence rate of T2DM by 31% when compared to the placebo over a mean follow-up of 3 years and was effective in all age categories Furthermore; metformin treatment also helps in improving cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors and subclinical heart disease (coronary artery calcium) in male participants. Similar results have also been observed in several other related clinical trials.

The data shows that Metformin can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment by51% in the Singapore Longitudinal Aging Study.

Final Remark

Undoubtedly, Metformin has created a paradigm shift in the fight against aging the enemy of all humankind. The facts highlighted in this article are just a fraction of the evidence supporting various benefits of Metformin. So, the question is, how old are you? Have you started experiencing the troubling and painful consequence of age? If so, what are you waiting for? Learn more about the studies that have shown various benefits of Metformin and anti-aging at AgelessRx.com.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare