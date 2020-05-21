These 5 Tips Can Help You Stay Healthy as You Grow Older

Close

As we age, our bodies become more vulnerable to physical and mental stress as well as diseases. For example, older people are more susceptible to the flu because the disease can tire their bodies and leave them less resistant to fatal illnesses and health complications. Therefore, it's vital to take the right steps to protect your body as you age.

#1 Enjoy Physical Activity

A good way to strengthen your immune system is to partake in physical activity. Enjoy activities such as walking, running, or biking. If these exercises are too intense for your body, then try a sport that's gentler on your physique such as swimming. Alternatively, you can try yoga or lightweight training exercises at the gym to stay in shape.

#2 Improve Your Diet

Your diet can have a huge impact on your health and immune system. Instead of red meat, opt for lean meat such as poultry or fish. You can also get your recommended intake of protein from certain vegetables and dairy products. The latter can also strengthen your bones and teeth. Remember to have whole-grain foods to keep your digestive system healthy.

#3 Focus on Home Safety

Pay attention to home safety. Many seniors get into avoidable accidents at home. Keep the house free of fall hazards and clutter. Make sure that your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are operational. Have them checked periodically and keep emergency contact numbers near the phone.

Unfortunately, more seniors and other people with reduced mobility are injured or perish in house fires than any other demographic. Consider getting an evacuation stair chair that can help you safely leave a multistoried home in the unlikely event of a fire, flood, earthquake, or any other emergency. Not only are these chairs useful in such situations but they can also be used as comfortable transport chairs.

#4 Stay Clean

Adopt the right precautions to avoid getting ill. Wash your hands regularly and don't touch your face when out of the house. Any surface you touch, like a doorknob or an elevator, could carry a live virus. Touching your face with your contaminated hand is an easy way to get infected

Likewise, avoid getting too close to groups of people outside of the home. If they don't appear ill, they may simply be asymptomatic. Sharing the same breathing space as a carrier of an illness can result in viral transference to you.

If you must travel outside, then carry some hand sanitizer. This can be used to disinfect your hands when soap and water aren't available. Likewise, wear a breathing mask to shield yourself from viruses in the air. Remember to disinfect surfaces in your home regularly and to clean objects you bring from the outside.

#5 Get Rest

Another excellent way to boost your immune system and to make your body stronger is to get proper rest. Try to sleep at least eight hours a day. If you can't sleep, then consult your physician. Perhaps your mediation is affecting your sleep patterns or maybe you're not relaxed enough.

It's easy to feel concerned about getting ill as you get older. However, there are several ways you can strengthen your body and fight diseases. By focusing on your physical wellness, you can greatly improve the quality of your life.

