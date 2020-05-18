Close

(Photo : Ways to Avoid Overusing Your Phone While Quarantining at Home)

Staying at home due to the lockdown orders is becoming more difficult now. Everyone has been sheltering in place for the past few months. Most people turn to their smartphones for entertainment. The problem is that overusing your phone could have adverse effects. You don't want to suffer from vision problems or get overexposed to radiation. The good thing is that you can use EMF protection against radiation. If you feel like you're already spending several hours on your phone, these are the things you need to do.

Create a daily schedule

You have to determine what you need to do the next day. Otherwise, you won't have a goal to achieve. Even if you spend several hours on your phone, you won't mind doing it. Having a schedule allows you to have a sense of control over your situation. It also stops you from overusing your phone since you know that there are other tasks for you to accomplish.

Set areas where you can't use your phone

Since you're mostly at home now, you end up using your phone in places you don't normally. For instance, you take your phone while taking a shower. You also spend more hours on your phone before bedtime. You must identify areas at home where you shouldn't use your phone at all. If you're in the backyard and you want to relax for a while, you need to stop using your phone. If you're about to sleep, you have to leave your phone in the living room. You should also avoid using your phone if you have the chance to head out and have a walk.

Set limits

You already know that you're spending too much time on your phone. It might be time to set limits, so you will stop whenever you reach them. You can also set a limit on the number of minutes to use a specific app each day. You have to train yourself to avoid going beyond the limits and be more aware of your actions.

Try doing a digital detox

How often do you meditate or engage in mindfulness activities? During a regular schedule, you have tons of reasons for not doing it. You're too busy with work. Instead of meditating, you would rather spend more time sleeping. Since you have a lot of free time on your hands now, it's best if you consider doing mindfulness activities. For an hour or so each day, you have to set your phone aside and meditate. You can also take it up a notch by staying away from your phone for an entire day. Unless it's an emergency, you shouldn't touch your phone at all.

Stay active

When you have many things to do, you will forget to use your phone. Try exercising even if you're at home. You can also learn a new skill, like cooking or gardening. Look for activities where you don't have to use your phone at all.

It might be challenging to take these steps given the situation, but you can do it. You will even realize that it's more fun when you rely on other forms of entertainment.

