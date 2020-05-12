9 Surgeries That Can Restore Your Youthful Appearance

Close

For decades, humans have looked for ways to improve their aesthetics and look younger. Advancements in medical technologies have made that extremely easy. Mistakes have been minimized, and new surgical procedures have been found to target specific cosmetic issues. Here are some of the most popular surgery types to consider if you want to achieve a youthful look.





1. Eyelid surgery

Also known as blepharoplasty, eyelid surgery is a cosmetic procedure performed to get rid of bagginess and excess skin on the eyelids. The method can help improve your sight (if the bagginess affects your vision) and eliminate dark circles, crow's feet, and facial wrinkles. Most people get eyelid surgery alongside other cosmetic procedures such as laser resurfacing, forehead lifts, and filler injections.

If you have any visual struggles that you think have something to do with drooping eyelids, blepharoplasty is the best solution for you. A common cosmetic reason why people go for eyelid surgery is to tighten drooping eyelids, which are a symptom of aging. Candidates for this procedure are usually people above 40 years old.

2. Forehead lift

In a forehead lift, the surgeon creates multiple incisions along the hairline and tightens sagging brow lines. There are two types of forehead lifts:

Classic lift or a brow lift - coronal incision

Endoscopic lift

Classic lifts involve the surgeon making a single incision, which runs across the forehead along the hairline and ends at the ears. For people who have high brows, the incision may not extend to the sides.

After the incision is made, the surgeon lifts the forehead skin and adjusts muscles to get rid of the lines.

Endoscopic lifts are meant to achieve the same results as classic lifts, but in them, the surgeon makes several incisions on the scalp. An endoscope is then placed in one of the cuts, and another instrument is inserted in another incision to tweak and move the tissues. This process has the edge on the classic lift in that it's less invasive and leads to minimal scarring.

A forehead lift is recommendable if you have one or more of these aging signs:

Hooded eyelids that give you a "tired" look

Loose skin that makes your eyebrows saggy

Vertical lines between your eyebrows

Wrinkle lines across your forehead that are common with older people

3. Liposuction

Also known as lipoplasty or body contouring, liposuction is an extremely popular cosmetic procedure that's performed to get rid of fat from specific body parts. The surgery is ideal for you if your weight is healthy, but you have stubborn fat in areas such as the arms, neck, tummy, or hips.

Liposuction can bring dramatic changes to your body shape by honing curves. It isn't exactly a weight loss method, but a way to eliminate fat that doesn't seem to go away with exercise and diet changes. What makes liposuction so popular?

Well, firstly, the process gives you permanent results. When you undergo liposuction, the fat doesn't grow back, meaning the results can be maintained using a regular weight loss regimen.

Recovery is also fast with liposuction. Recent advancements have made it possible for patients to recover fully in one month after undergoing the procedure.

What's more, liposuction gives you more control over the shape of your body as you can target specific areas. With bariatric surgery (the other popular fat loss alternative), all body parts are targeted indiscriminately.

4. Facial reconstruction

Facial reconstruction is more than just a cosmetic procedure. If you get involved in an accident and sustain an injury on the face, the procedure can help you fix both your aesthetics and your confidence.

There are several reasons why people opt for facial reconstruction. You may have undergone invasive skin or bone cancer treatment that may have affected your face's appearance; the procedure would be appropriate for you. Burns are another popular reason why people go for facial reconstruction. If you have severe burns, the procedure can help you reclaim your smooth, youthful skin.

5. Rhinoplasty

Nose reshaping is the most popular cosmetic surgery in the world. The reason why it's so popular is that despite being fairly affordable, it can bring forth significant aesthetic changes and make you look younger. There are also not many side effects associated with nose shaping surgery compared to other facial procedures.

Rhinoplasty can come in handy for you if you aren't comfortable with the size and shape of your nose, or you have a congenital defect you'd want to fix. Having an aesthetically pleasing nose is more than just a cosmetic thing for some individuals. You could have a misshapen nose because your septum deviates. Once the septum is fixed, you won't only breathe better and have a lower risk for sinus infections, but also look great.

During your initial consultation for a nose job, the cosmetic surgeon will try to identify if there are any underlying reasons for your nose's crookedness, and use the findings to create a treatment plan. You'll be given an idea of what your face will look like, and all risks will be discussed with you beforehand.

6. Neck lift

A neck lift surgery is done to get rid of sagging and other aging signs around the neck. The procedure may vary from patient to patient depending on what you want to fix, but typically, it will involve fat removal, followed by skin tightening.

During the procedure, the surgeon will make multiple incisions under your chin or behind your ears. Excess fat cells are then removed, and the platysma muscle is sewn together.

A neck lift may be suitable for you if you're looking to have a thinner neck that defines the jawline, or there's too much fat and skin in the neck, which may be causing lines and folds.

7. Lip augmentation

Having full lips is often associated with beauty, good health, and youth. Whether your lips are growing thin as part of the natural process of aging, or you've had them like that since you were a child, cosmetic lip surgery can help restore tissue loss and enhance your lips.

There are many different lip enhancement techniques to choose from. These include filler injections, fat injections, lip lifting, lip implants, and vermillion advancement. Grafting, implants, and infections can make your lips fuller, while vermillion advancement and lifts can alter the shape and increase the size of the colored area, hence making your lips more visible.

Most surgical lip augmentation procedures produce permanent results. In dermal graft, the lip is advanced forward in a process that involves making incisions inside the mouth. A fat graft is then placed under the mucosa to plump up the lip.

Vermilion advancement, on the other hand, involves running an incision along the line that defines the start of the colored area, removing skin outside the line, and pulling the colored area outward to increase the area it covers.

If you're considering getting an implant, the procedure involves making incisions at the corners of the mouth and inserting the implant through them.

Your surgeon will take you through all the options, if you haven't made your decision already, and discuss the pros and cons of each.

8. Breast enhancement

Whenever the term boob job is mentioned, most people think about augmentation or enlargement. Well, these two are common reasons why people get their breasts done, but they aren't all breast augmentation entails. You can have your breasts reduced or reshaped, too.

Reasons why you may want to go for a breast enhancement procedure include:

To increase their size

To fill them up due to weight loss-induced flattening

To achieve a youthful look (This comes as a bonus regardless of why you want the boob job.)

For re-augmentation, usually, it's because you had your initial boob job more than ten years ago.

To make your breasts symmetrical

To make it possible to fit into tighter or larger clothes

To reduce their weight and make them less painful

To regain breast volume once you're done breastfeeding

9. Butt enhancement

But enhancement is a cosmetic surgical procedure whose popularity has seen a dramatic surge over the past couple of years. The most common reason why people go for this procedure is to enhance their body's proportions.

There are three common types of buttock augmentation procedures. Your surgeon can use fat injections, your own tissue, or gluteal implants to fill up your buttock, and the method chosen is a matter of individual conscience since all of them are meant to achieve the same endpoints.

The Brazilian butt lift, which is arguably the most popular buttock augmentation type, involves removing fat from the patient through liposuction and injecting it into their buttocks. Silicone implants are used for patients who don't want to undergo liposuction or don't have enough fat.

Endnote

The cosmetic surgery industry is growing by the day. New procedures are being introduced, and finding a surgeon isn't the taxing process it used to be. All you need to do is to understand your problem, and find someone who's both affordable and has handled a similar issue before. If you're considering any cosmetic surgery, click here for remarkable plastic surgery services.

