How To Keep Your Hair Healthy In Winter

Winter can take a brutal toll on hair. You need a separate hair care routine for the winter months to protect against the damage that winter can do. To keep your hair looking softy, shiny, and healthy in the winter months, you must first understand why winter is hard on your hair and what you can do to protect it.

Four reasons winter is hard on your hair

1. The humidity drops during winter, and indoor heating further strips moisture from the air. The lack of humidity can leave your hair feeling, and unfortunately, looking like straw. The solutions start from the outside-in. A hair supplement is a vitamin combined with other substances like biotin and certain minerals that nourish your hair from the inside.

Use hydrating shampoos, conditioners, and other hair care products. These often need to be changed from summer to winter as hydrating products may be precisely what your moisture-starved hair needs in the winter, but leave hair oily in the summer.

Heating tools are a staple for creating sleek straight hair, a riot of curls, or just drying your hair quickly to get out of the door. Hair appliances that use heat are notorious for stripping moisture from your hair. To combat the problem, forego heating tools like straighteners and curling irons when possible. When you need to use them, use a high-quality protectant on your hair to lock in moisture.

2. We are all familiar with the dreaded static electricity that can make our hair stand out in multiple directions at once. Fine hair is more susceptible to the problem, which happens when your hair picks up an electrical charge from the air. One simple trick to combat the problem is keeping a dryer sheet, or two, in a baggie in your purse. Rub them gently across staticky strands whenever you see the flyaway strands. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase will also help reduce static electricity in your hair in the mornings.

3. Matted, messy hair from wearing scarves and hats seems inevitable in winter. Given that both are often necessary for brutal weather, and can also be a stylish accessory, you need a way to make your hair cooperate. The fix to the problem is relatively simple. Style your hair in such a way that it is protected from knotting or being flattened and matted. A braid looks flattering under a hat, and will still look neat when the hat is removed. If your scarf leaves your hair looking matted on the ends, style your hair in a simple bun to keep it out of reach of the scarf while still looking chic and stylish.

4. For the same reasons that hair can dry out in the winter, so can your scalp. The result is often a dry, itchy scalp with unappealing dandruff flakes. To combat the problem, shampoo less often. The natural oils in your hair serve to protect your scalp from drying and flaking. When you do shampoo, use a dandruff shampoo designed to treat the cause instead of just removing the flakes. Don't skimp the conditioner, and in winter, massage conditioner into your scalp. Coconut oil makes a great all-natural mask for your hair. Rub it into your hair, making sure to massage your scalp. Leave it for ten minutes and rinse it out.

