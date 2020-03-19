Close

(Photo : How to Prepare for Palliative Care)

There are many decisions to make when a loved one has been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. As a primary caregiver, you're given a lot of responsibility. It's a stressful time with a lot to take in, and it might feel as if things are zooming past you and it's hard to keep up.

No one wants to think about the prospect of losing someone dear. However, the reality is that many of us will have to experience this in our lifetime. The only thing that you can do is try to prepare yourself so that you'll feel as ready as you can be for what's ahead. You want to get to a place where you can hold a strong understanding of your loved one's situation so you can be there for them through thick or thin.

If someone close to you is going into palliative care, consider what you can do to prepare yourself for the challenging times ahead.

Talk to Your Loved One Early

If you're able to speak with your family member or friend early on it will save everyone a lot of possible heartache and confusion down the line.

Ask what kind of care and support they'll want. Perhaps they prefer a home health care provider. Visit this home care provider's website https://integracare.on.ca/palliative-care/ - a healthcare service that brings palliative care directly to your loved one's door.

Let your loved one's concerns be known to you and your family so they'll receive exactly what they want in terms of care and support.

If the time comes when they will be unable to let you know, it's extremely important that they have their voice heard when they can still communicate clearly.

It might not be easy to talk about, but it's crucial that the conversation takes place.

Educate Yourself about Palliative Care

In order to truly comprehend what your loved one is about to go through, and to give you a better understanding of what is happening, conduct some research into what palliative care offers and what types of questions you should be asking.

Talk to your family member or friend and ask them what they want. Know what any proposed treatment involves. Certain therapies and treatments such as chemotherapy can be incredibly exhausting and debilitating. Know the facts before your loved one begins any type of program.

Be sure to know what is offered with your palliative care program. Does it offer massage therapy? How will your palliative care team manage your loved one's physical pain - will alternative methods to prescription medication be available? What about the emotional pain that is likely to be suffered by your loved one, as well as you and the rest of your family?

The main thing is to be communicative with your loved one and to get the help that they need. When you and your family are on the same page, there will be fewer surprises to face down the line. Find the right healthcare provider to give your loved one the care and support they deserve.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare